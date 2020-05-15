MLB plan for Arizona games could be overwhelming problem

Arizona hung an open-for-business poster on its doorstep this week, with swimming pools, spas, gyms and fitness centers opening Wednesday and Governor Doug Ducey announcing that major league teams could start playing games in empty state stadiums and arenas on Saturday.

Major League Baseball is not ready to start its season, but if the owners and the players’ union can reach a salary agreement, teams may be allowed to start short spring training camps in their city original in mid-June.

California has taken a more cautious approach than Arizona to open an economy that was shut down by the coronavirus epidemic in March. Local authorities have noted that COVID-19 cases and deaths in Los Angeles have not slowed down, and in Orange County, there has been a recent increase.

Barbara Ferrer, director of public health for the county of Los Angeles, recently said that area restrictions may remain in place during the summer. And Governor Gavin Newsom refused to promise that the big five state league teams would be allowed to play in their home stadiums, saying “We will see where we are in July”.

This could disrupt baseball’s plan to open an 82-game season in early July with teams playing in home parks, which could force the Dodgers and Angels, as well as the San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres. , to relocate their base of operations to their spring training locations in Phoenix.

Asked if Arizona might be the best option for the Dodgers away from home, Andrew Friedman, president of the team’s baseball operations, said, “It seems like the easiest solution.”

“Things are moving fast,” he added, “and we hope the positive momentum that has come from our ability to open trails and beaches continues, and we all collectively are doing our part to keep us on that ascent. trajectory, and that things look a lot better in a month from now than today. “

One potential hurdle is that some players may be reluctant to endure the extreme heat of Arizona. July is generally the warmest month in Arizona, with daily highs averaging 106 degrees and lows around 83. Temperatures in the Los Angeles area are at least 20 degrees cooler during this same period.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, who would be in the same 10-team division as the Dodgers and Angels, would play in air-conditioned Chase Field in Phoenix.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is concerned that the heat of Arizona will make matches unbearable for players. (Norm Hall / Getty Images)

“We would have to look at the time of day we start – obviously it would be very early or very late to fight the weather,” said Dodgers director Dave Roberts. “Arizona would have an advantage using Chase Field, but it’s not just the Diamondbacks. These are the Rockies and all the other teams outside of California. “

Dry Arizona weather could also be a problem for pitchers who rely on moisture to get a grip on baseball and often complain that their pitches are not as sharp during spring training games. The risk of injury – especially muscle tension – would increase in extreme heat.

“It would certainly be unusual, but I think there will be a lot of unusual things this season,” said Friedman. “And as we have seen in recent months with our children or ourselves, our adaptability is really strong.

“I think it will just provide everyone with a perspective that baseball in any form is much better than no baseball, and going back to watching the best players in the world on the field competing will provide a bit of normalcy to everybody.”

Friedman said that a “decent percentage” of the 40 players on the Dodgers’ team lived or was in the Phoenix area when the sport ceased in March. Although formal team training is not permitted by the MLB, several players have worked individually at the Camelback Ranch.

With Arizona taking significant steps to reopen this week, these restrictions could be gradually relaxed as clubs approach a comeback.

“We will always respect health restrictions – test the temperature, social distance and everything else for the guys who are there,” said Roberts. “But certainly, with the opening of Arizona, we will try to take advantage of it.”

Agent Scott Boras, who represents many of the highest-paid players in the game, including the Dodgers midfielder and the most useful player in the 2019 National League, Cody Bellinger, believes it is imperative that the five California league teams will be allowed to play at home by July.

He said the games could contribute to a sense of normality and well-being in a state that has seen its share of foreclosure protests.

“We see a lot of people who challenge government policies for the public health program,” said Boras. “Baseball could help with compliance because people are more likely to stay at home. You’re going to have more calm, more normalcy, and a lot less social unrest, as this gives fans something to do. “

Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten and Angels President John Carpino said it would take about 100 “essential” workers to host an empty stadium, a group of players, coaches , medical staff, referees, members of the field team, team and stadium employees.

The Alameda County public health department announced on Tuesday that a Tesla factory which employs around 10,000 workers in Fremont would be allowed to resume vehicle manufacturing on Monday. The plant is located approximately 21 miles south of the Oakland Coliseum, home of the A.

Sports agent Scott Boras thinks the teams should be playing in their playground by July. (Mike Stobe / Getty Images)

“If they allow Tesla to go to work, they should allow the MLB teams to play here and go to work, because frankly, in a 40,000-seat stadium, there is a lot more social distancing than in the Tesla factory . Said Boras.

“You can organize a baseball game in a stadium with around 125 people. You test them, isolate them, you deal with health and safety issues. … Notes for fresh produce [live sports] the content can be four times what was expected. This would contribute to the potential popularity of the game by taking advantage of this 120 day period. “

Editors Jorge Castillo and Maria Torres contributed to this report.