McIlroy, Fowler, Johnson and Wolff Delighted in Golf Diversion

Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Matt Wolff have no illusions. They are not among those working on the front line in the fight against the coronavirus crisis that has paralyzed the world in the past two months.

But what the four stars of the PGA Tour will be – at least for four happy hours on Sunday (2 p.m. to 6 p.m. NBC) – is a diversion. They will provide a vehicle that will bring us all back to a sense of normalcy, albeit modest, in a world of action-hungry sports.

And, when McIlroy and Johnson team up against Fowler and Wolff in the Skins Game TaylorMade Driving Relief, they will not only offer live sports welcome in salons everywhere, but will raise millions for the relief of COVID-19 in the process. .

“It’s really cool to be able to bring live sports back,” said Fowler Thursday of the game, which will take place at the Seminole Golf Club near Palm Beach, Florida.

“The world needs something to watch, so hopefully we can go out and put on a good show … and it’s for a good cause,” said Johnson on Thursday. “We raise a lot of money for the people who really need it, so it’s great to be part of it. We all look forward to it. »»

As much as sports fans have missed having live events to watch, athletes have missed their sport.

“We lack competition,” said Johnson.

“We all want to play golf by the minute,” said McIlroy. “We want to do something and help. I don’t feel like I’m giving that much, but the impact can be huge. The fact that TaylorMade and United Health Group put it in, the fact that we have already guaranteed $ 4 million for the two charities, for the American Nurses Foundation and for the CDC Foundation, and that we hope to collect millions of dollars afterwards others during the day thanks to the help of the NBC program and to people who can donate from their home.

“So for us to be able to play a golf game, it’s great that we can do that and bring fun to a lot of people, but also help in one way or another. What we do … It’s a tiny bit of it all, but [I’m] just happy to be able to help in one way or another and bring joy to people … when they haven’t had anything really expected for a few months. “

As usual, McIlroy, as one of his gifts and his remarkable abilities on the golf course, explained it perfectly.

“This coronavirus has really affected everyone’s life, and everyone just wants to get back to normal, go to work or watch sports or something, and be able to bring it to them while raising money for a great cause.” , that’s what I really think is important, ” said Wolff. “I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Wolff – who, like Fowler, played his college golf in Oklahoma State – is sort of an outlier in this group in that he hasn’t even played a full season on the PGA Tour. Although he is talented, having already won a PGA Tour event in his first season, Wolff’s references pale in comparison to those of his competitors.

McIlroy is No. 1 in the world and has won four major championships and 18 PGA tournaments in total. Johnson, currently ranked fifth, is a former world No. 1 with 20 wins, including a major championship. Fowler has won the PGA Tour five times and is currently ranked 27th.

“It’s really a pleasure to play against guys like Rickie and DJ and Rory,” said Wolff, ranked 110th. “They’re obviously # 1 in the world, former # 1, and Rickie is still a competitor in huge tournaments and high in the world rankings. I’m looking to go out and show everyone that I can compete with everyone.

“I think there are a lot of people asking why I am [this event], but I’m trying to prove to them that I can play with the best in the world. “

Of course, McIlroy and Johnson are important favorites in the game.

“On paper, with our world rankings and all that we have accomplished, Dustin and I are favorites, but I don’t take Rickie and Matt lightly,” said McIlroy. “They are two very good players and they will give us a fantastic match on Sunday.”

After two months with virtually no live sports to watch on TV, this is a game we are all looking for.