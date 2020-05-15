Luc Robitaille: The NHL looks to the playoffs

Much is unclear, but Kings president Luc Robitaille said the NHL remains optimistic about the resumption of its season this summer, even if it means going straight to the playoffs with a restart.

“There is still no exact plan, except that everyone realizes that we should be playing this summer, we all want to play this summer,” Robitaille said on a teleconference with subscription holders on Thursday. . “Will it be just a playoff set-up or maybe finish the regular season? We are still not sure. It seems that sometimes he leans more towards a playoff format. “

If that were the case, the Kings, who are the penultimate of the Western Conference and would probably not even be included in an extended playoff field, would see their season ended without another game.

“We would like to end the season,” said Robitaille of the Kings, who have won their last seven games before the season ended in the midst of the coronavirus crisis on March 12. “Especially the fact that we have a lot of young players, it’s always a good experience for them to play.”

But, he admitted, “we really don’t know where the league will end up.”

During this two-month break, the NHL considered a litany of options to end its season, which includes approximately three weeks of regular season games and the entire Stanley Cup playoff.

The most successful restart plan is a “hub” model where teams would be grouped together in various NHL markets in the United States and Canada and play de facto neutral site games against each other. .

The question of whether or not such a plan would include the completion, shortening or outright cancellation of the rest of the regular season remains unclear, with the focus of the various proposals appearing to change “almost on time”, has said Robitaille.

“As an organization at the moment, we are still on hold, which bothers us,” continued Robitaille. “We hear something, we are part of some meetings with the league, it is about maybe going in a certain direction, then the next meeting will go in a different direction. So we are still waiting. “

Despite the uncertainty, Robitaille stressed his confidence in the league office and commissioner Gary Bettman, citing Bettman’s message that the NHL is not trying to come back to play faster than other suspended sports.

“He wants to make sure that we protect the players, the people who work around [the teams]Robitaille said of Bettman, who said this week that he was not “Even while contemplating” a scenario in which the season ends without the Stanley Cup being awarded.

Robitaille added, “We want to make sure everything is done right.”

Robitaille also reiterated his confidence to play a full 82 game schedule in 2020-2021, even though the start of the season has been delayed until December, and said there remains “the full intention” of the Kings to play the all of their 2020- 21 home games at Staples Center.

“There has been no discussion, especially about how to play the 20-2021 season, about playing in another market,” said Kelly Cheeseman, Kings and COO of AEG Sports. “We plan to play completely in Los Angeles next year.”

The planned renovations to the Staples Center, however, were put on hold for “probably at least a year,” said Cheeseman. Plans to update the 20-year-old building were to be released in late 2019, according to an announcement made by Cheeseman last August. However, no official had been released before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the building to close in March.

“Unfortunately, due to the completely uncertain deadlines and accessibility for workers and depending on the phases we are in, all of this has had to be paused for now,” said Cheeseman. “You need a certain number of months to complete these renovations and you can already see the rolling effect. If the seasons do not start before December of next year, the interseason [in the summer of 2021] are even shorter and more compressed. So we will have to wait before we can restart it. “

Kings coach Todd McLellan also joined the call on Thursday. He was asked how the team handled the “unfinished business” of this indefinite break.

“We ended the season but we didn’t end the season,” said the first-year coach.

For example, McLellan and his team have performed the usual off-season player assessments and video review, but have not yet held individual exit meetings with their lineup, just in case some or all of the 12 the team’s remaining matches would be played.

“Normally, at the end of the season, we would sit down, [general manager] Rob Blake and I, and we will discuss these things with the individual player, “said McLellan. “We were talking about the season. We would talk about expectations for the future. How we were going to help them so they can come back as the best individual player. And then we would send them on the way. “

But now McLellan said, “There is a danger in doing this. If we completely close this end-of-year meeting and recall the players, I’m not sure we will get their attention anymore. “