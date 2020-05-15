Kim Jong Un reappears in public after weeks of speculation, North Korean media reports

by May 15, 2020 world
After weeks of speculation about Kim Jong Un’s health, North Korean state media reports that the elusive leader has resurfaced. Recently released photos show the 36-year-old dictator opening a fertilizer factory north of the capital. Kim’s notable absence from the country’s biggest celebration in early April has fueled rumors that the leader may be seriously ill or even dead. Ramy Inocencio breaks down the latest accounts of the hermit kingdom.

Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/kim-jong-un-reappears-in-public-after-weeks-of-speculation-north-korean-media-reports/

