Judge Leads Flynn Case In “Completely Unknown Waters”

When Michael Flynn was assigned to U.S. district judge Emmet G. Sullivan in 2017, Flynn’s allies were thrilled.

Sullivan was best known for rejecting the bribery conviction of Ted Stevens, the former Alaska Republican senator, in 2009 and for berating prosecutors for withholding defense evidence.

Flynn’s allies hoped that Sullivan would take the same skeptical approach to the prosecution of the retired three-star army general, who briefly served as President Trump’s first national security adviser, for being fired after three weeks and plead guilty to lying to federal agents.

But Sullivan has been tough on Flynn every step of the way, and now he’s pushing Atty away. General William Barr’s extraordinary attempt to dismiss the case. The result is an unusual, perhaps unprecedented, legal tug-of-war, involving one of the most prominent prosecutions in the Russia investigation.

“We are in completely unexplored waters,” said Paul Rosenzweig, a former federal prosecutor.

Barr’s decision means that the Department of Justice is essentially teaming up with the defense team to end the prosecution. Sullivan’s response could send Flynn to jail anyway.

He asked John Gleeson, a retired federal judge and former anti-mob prosecutor in New York, to plead against Barr’s motion. And he said Gleeson should recommend the opportunity to charge Flynn with criminal contempt for perjury in court.

The saga began when Flynn pleaded guilty on December 1, 2017, of lying to FBI agents about his phone calls to the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition period. He then reaffirmed his guilt when questioned by Sullivan at another hearing.

But Flynn sought to withdraw his plea this year. “In truth, I never lied,” he wrote in a file filed on January 29.

Now, Sullivan probably wants to know if Flynn was telling the truth when he pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents, a crime – or to the judge, potentially committing perjury, when he maintained his guilty plea. In both cases, Flynn is potentially threatened.

The convoluted maneuver has legal experts who try to think of similar scenarios in the past.

“It is unusual for the government to want to withdraw a case after the guilty plea. And it is unusual that it is in such a political context. And it is unusual for the judge to have reason to question the decision to withdraw a case, “said Erwin Chemerinsky, the dean of UC Berkeley law school. “It’s just an extraordinary circumstance.”

Chemerinsky described Sullivan as “independent,” adding “that he is a judge who will do what he thinks is right.”

Michael Flynn arrives at the Washington Federal Courthouse in 2018. (Associated press)

Trump, who never hesitated to criticize the judges, complained about Sullivan in an interview with Fox Business released on Thursday.

Flynn “has a judge who I guess doesn’t like him very much,” said Trump. “Maybe the judge doesn’t like me very much.”

President Reagan first appointed Washington Sullivan to the Superior Court in 1984. President George HW Bush, another Republican, raised him to the Court of Appeal in 1991, and President Clinton , a Democrat, appointed him to federal headquarters in 1994.

Sullivan oversaw the 2008 bribery trial of Stevens, the Alaskan senator who was convicted of accepting gifts from oil and construction companies. When it emerged that prosecutors had withheld evidence from the defense team, Atty. General Eric Holder asked that the case be canceled.

“In almost 25 years on the bench, I have never seen anything approaching the mismanagement and misconduct that I saw in this case,” Sullivan told prosecutors in scathing remarks. He then appointed a lawyer to conduct an independent investigation into the Stevens charge.

Flynn supporters were encouraged by the toll, especially when Sullivan ordered prosecutors working for special advocate Robert S. Mueller III to hand over any exonerating information to Flynn’s lawyers. It was a standard order, but some saw a clue that the judge was on Flynn’s side.

“He must suspect a defect in the guilty plea,” said Andrew Napolitano, a legal commentator at Fox News.

That hope was dashed when Flynn appeared for the conviction on December 18, 2018. Sullivan asked Flynn to reaffirm his guilt and excused him for secretly working as a lobbyist for Turkey while advising the Trump campaign on national security issues.

“No doubt it undermines everything that this flag represents here,” said Sullivan. “No doubt you have sold your country!”

Flynn, who has served in the military for over three decades and led battlefield intelligence operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, later said he was “stunned” by Sullivan’s comments.

“The whole experience was surreal, and that day was one of the worst days of my life,” he wrote in a court file.

Sullivan decided not to sentence Flynn until he had finished cooperating in a separate lawsuit from his former trading partners. Prosecutors ultimately did not call Flynn as a witness in the trial, which took place last summer.

Flynn hired a new lawyer and started fighting to erase his name. Trump, who repeatedly dreamed of forgiving his former assistant, encouraged him.

Sullivan did not accept Flynn’s plot-tinged arguments that the DOJ and the FBI were guilty of wrongdoing, not him. The judge concluded that Flynn “failed to establish a single Brady violation”, a reference to the requirement that the government provide defense evidence to defense counsel.

It was therefore a shock last week when Barr asked the judge to close the case. Despite Flynn’s guilty plea, Barr said the Department of Justice could not prove that he was guilty and that the officers had no valid reason to question him in the first place.

Legal experts said it was possible that Sullivan could dismiss Barr’s motion and still convict Flynn since he had previously pleaded guilty.

“It would almost create chaos in the system,” said Peter Johnson, a criminal defense lawyer who teaches at UCLA.

George Terwilliger, a former deputy attorney general, said that Sullivan had erred in appointing Gleeson to plead against the Department of Justice. Prior to his appointment, Gleeson co-wrote a Washington Post editorial criticizing Barr’s decision to drop the Flynn case, writing “this is the rare case that requires further investigation.”

“What [Sullivan] essentially tried to appoint a private prosecutor, “said Terwilliger.

Sullivan’s decision to consider holding Flynn for contempt was “beyond orthodoxy,” he added. “It would be really bizarre to say that it is contemptuous behavior for someone to exercise their right to try to withdraw their guilty plea.”

Rosenzweig agreed that Sullivan was pushing his authority to the limit, but only in response to an unorthodox decision by the Justice Department.

Sullivan acted “in the face of what is clearly Atty’s politicized and artificial decision. General Barr, whose sole purpose seems to be to save the president from the embarrassment of having to forgive Flynn, “he said.