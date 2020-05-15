Hoyer approves filling of strategic oil reserve

Hoyer also said energy companies could take advantage of congressional coronavirus relief measures enacted by Congress for business, breaking with progressives from the party which last week introduced legislation to ban fossil fuel companies to participate in these same programs.

“I don’t think we intend to discriminate against a business because of the type of business it does,” he said. “The energy industry is a very important industry in our country.”

The remark was an apparent reference to allegations made by dozens of Republicans last week that large financial companies discriminated against fossil fuel companies by refusing to fund certain projects.

Hoyer said Democrats remain focused on the hundreds of thousands of people employed in the energy sector, and since many large companies can obtain loans through the private sector, legislators would naturally focus on small businesses .

“I don’t think it’s a question of being for or against the oil companies,” said Hoyer. “We are for employees who have lost their livelihoods. And we want to help them and we want to help their families.”

Heather Caygle contributed to this report.