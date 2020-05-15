Hiltzik: fatigue when stopped and no progression of coronaviruses

Another Thursday, another dismal unemployment statistic. This time around, the Department of Labor reports that 2.98 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week.

This brings total deposits over the past eight weeks to 36.5 million people. The last figure was both slightly encouraging and somewhat disheartening. It marks an improvement from last week when initial claims were 3.17 million, and a steady improvement from the peak of new deposits of 6.6 million announced on April 2.

On the other hand, this figure still exceeded the expectations of some economists, who were only 2.5 million. As has happened every week since the end of March, this number has raised disturbing comments about the extent of the damage caused by COVID-19 – or more specifically, by the national foreclosure of the stay to contain the spread of the disease.

#StayHome had its moment. But the fatigue of quarantine is real. Julia Marcus, the Atlantic

The number also provides the context for two signals about the US response to the coronavirus pandemic. The first is that many people are fed up with locking, not just because it excludes millions, temporarily or in the long term. The other is that we have made little progress against the virus, or at least not as much as the richest, most powerful and most technically competent nation on Earth should have done.

The two indicators are linked. One source of dissatisfaction with the shutdown is the broken promise that it would give the country time to put in place a program to successfully fight the virus. Without a testing and screening program to identify viral hotspots and institute selective quarantines, the general public has learned that they have to deal with months of work, travel and leisure.

The impulse to return to normality is waging an increasingly tense battle with advice to maintain social isolation.

In the Senate testimony this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci , the nation’s most credible scientific voice in the crisis, has warned that states that reopen businesses and allow public rallies too hastily while the pandemic is still in full swing could “trigger an epidemic that you may not be able to not be control. … if you think we have it completely under control, we don’t. The consequences could be really serious. “

This sparked a pullback from President Trump, the nation’s main avatar of crisis pseudoscience, who called Fauci’s position “no acceptable answer.”

Here is the counterfactual. If clear progress were made in testing and screening and if clearly consistent rules were promoted at all levels, the current closure would be much easier for most people to bear. This is always the case when you can see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Let’s take a look at how these two things – the lack of an acceptable antivirus program and the urgent need to reopen – remain in tension.

As I have already observed, the Trump administration has only limited powers to reopen the economy. Trump can order certain industries to reopen factories. It works best when he can credibly label them essential and when their bosses don’t care much about the consequences of their working conditions on the health of their employees, as is the case with meat packaging.

It can also work where local governors and officials collude with local employers to force employees to return to work. The most popular tool seems to withhold unemployment benefits from those who want to stay home for fear of their health or the need to care for sick family members. (Thank you, Iowa, Texas and Ohio.)

The problem is that consumers cannot be forced into the market. As Jordan Weissmann observed in Slate, customers have so far been reluctant to congregate in large seated restaurants, even in the most aggressively reopened states.

It’s according to data from Open Table restaurant reservation service, who finds that as of Wednesday, even in open states, bookings and appointments were still down about 85% to 70% from the pre-pandemic era. The best record was recorded in Alabama, which never completely closed its doors, where favoritism was only 77.5% of the pre-crisis reference level.

Don’t be fooled by anti-shutdown protests at state houses like Michigan’s by gunmen or by the right-wing majority in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court decision to overturn the rules of residence in the home of that state, or by news of photos of diners seated cheerfully in a few reopened restaurants and bars.

Open Table figures, combined with opinion polls, indicate that the vast majority of Americans are still in favor of shutting down companies to fight the coronavirus.

In a recent Washington Post-Ipsos poll, for example, 79% of the dismissed respondents were in favor of continuing the fight against the spread of the virus “even if it means closing many businesses”. This figure was higher than all the respondents, who were in favor of maintaining the stop from 74% to 25%.

In other words, a majority of Americans still vote with their feet, or to say it indelibly, with their buttocks on the couch, to keep businesses prone to infections closed.

It is true, however, that signs are emerging that Americans are fed up with restrictions that seem unnecessarily strict. Some evidence comes from a mobility database assembled by Apple from requests for travel by car, on foot and by public transport made to its Apple Maps application. (Apple says the data is aggregated to preserve user privacy and does not keep records of individual trips.)

Data indicates that Americans stopped moving between early and mid-March, when directions searched fell sharply by more than 60% from baseline and reached a low of around 70% during the first half of April. Since then, however, searches have increased significantly, searches for walking routes only decreasing by 39% and driving routes by 40% from May 10.

Transit research, however, was blocked at 77%. This is not surprising, as a reduction in daily commutes will prevent workers from getting off buses and trains, and any residual ridership could be stifled by concerns about sharing trips with strangers.

It is a sign of exasperation with the judgment.

“#StayHome had its moment”, Harvard epidemiologist Julia Marcus writes in the Atlantic. “But the fatigue of quarantine is real.” She points to the effect of emotional isolation, which can “seriously harm psychological well-being, especially for those who were already depressed or anxious before the crisis begins. ” In one recent survey through the Kaiser Family Foundation, 45% of those surveyed said that the pandemic had affected their mental health.

It’s clearly the limitless nature of the lockdown that hangs over Americans. In the same poll, published on April 2, 74% of those questioned said that “the worst is yet to come”.

This is where the Trump administration deserves the greatest blame. The path to crush the pandemic in the United States in early summer has never been in doubt.

As Harvey V. Fineberg, a public health expert, explained in early April, it was necessary to establish a unified command with undeniable authority to mobilize all public and private resources for the war against the virus. The nation will need to prepare to perform millions of diagnostic tests by mid-April and establish a system for disease surveillance and quarantine of those infected or at risk.

Most importantly, the American public, resisting government regiment even in a crisis, should show how shared action and sacrifice would defeat the virus. Such an intrusive system would require credible leadership to “inspire and mobilize the public,” said Fineberg.

Trump has not accomplished any of these things. Managing the response to coronaviruses in the White House and across the federal government has given new meaning to the word “chaos.” No one knows who is responsible for what, the government has broken into fiefdoms engaged in internal battles, and the only person known to have Trump’s ear is his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has shown incompetence every turn, aggravated by arrogance.

Trump oscillates between urging caution in reopening the economy and encouraging racist gangs to fight the blockages. He seems to think that saying something is the same as making it happen, as was evident when he promised that anyone in America could get a COVID-19 test on demand, and then promised that benches Driving tests would exist around the country in no time. It was March 13. It still hasn’t happened.

As Keith Humphreys of Stanford University points out, the barriers to setting up a “national test, trace and isolation program” are not technical – Germany and South Korea have succeeded to do it. The challenges are political and cultural in a country that has been trained since the Reagan administration to distrust government.

This particular chicken came home. At a time when a coherent and humanistic expression of government authority would save thousands of lives, federal leadership is in the hands of a petulant selfish man whose interest seems to be to use this crisis to divide the Americans, not to unite them in a common cause, and blame everyone for their own manifest failure.

Trump gets what he seems to want: a nation plunged into chaos that only benefits those who can afford to isolate themselves from the crisis. The rest of us can only cringe during an endless stop, amen.