El Toro launcher Paul Skenes to take flight in Air Force

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Paul Skenes

School: El Toro Lake Forest

Sport: Baseball, pitcher / catcher.

Key statistics: Was 4-0 with three shutouts; hit three home runs

Fall plans: Will attend the Air Force Academy

On the sudden end of the season:

“It was difficult at first to not have baseball, difficult to find motivation. It took a little while, but I returned to baseball. It would have been fun to see what I could have done. “

On the lessons he learned:

“Everyone experiences the same thing. You can find excuses. You can find different reasons why you don’t want to work hard, but in the end, one of my favorite quotes is: “Nobody cares, work harder.” You can complain as much as you want, but the guy next to you goes through there too. Work harder than him if you can. “

What he misses most:

“I really like the competition, especially with nine of my best friends in the field. I miss the relationships I have forged. Above all, I lack competition. “

On the new things he discovered during the shutdown:

“I play the guitar. I learned a few songs.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“Either by playing professional ball or throwing jets.”

How it, at 6 feet 7, will fit into a cockpit:

“If I don’t get into an F-35, I will fly a C-17 cargo plane.”

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.