Democrats invented digital organization. Why is Trump dominant?

Political campaign apps are not a new phenomenon, but when President Trump recently announced his candidacy for re-election, left-wing digital innovators responded with concern – and exasperation.

A refrain echoes Silicon Valley executive suites to digital campaign startups in Washington: why didn’t Joe Biden build anything so good?

The Trump app diverts many online innovations that progressives have pioneered since the president took office. It gently converts casual users into effective evangelists for the Trump brand, pushing them to attract family and social media, and motivating them with challenges and prizes that make spreading the Trump gospel addictive and uplifting while playing slot machines.

Democrats who view the app as just a gathering place for Trump’s staunch followers are taking a risk. In addition to its relentless right-wing news feeds, the cameos of Trump’s inner circle and the amplification of conspiracy theories, the app effectively mobilizes and trains people to lure their politically uncommitted friends and neighbors into orbit. from Trump.

“I’m not worried that true believers will download the app in May,” said Stefan Smith, who was director of online engagement for Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign. “I worry about the people of August who, between now and then, have seen post after post after message from their friends who have downloaded it. And then they download it.”

The Republicans also noticed Biden’s downside. “There are many Democrats who know how to solve this problem,” said veteran digital Republican strategist Eric Wilson, who recently launched the non-profit Center for Campaign Innovation. “Biden now hears them on the editorial page of the New York Times. For some reason, the Biden campaign is not listening. They decided to run the campaign as if it were the 1970s. ”

While Trump’s app started showing up on iPhones a few weeks ago, some Democratic agents have stopped promising that Biden would close the digital divide with the president and swiveled to minimize the importance.

Still others have become alarmed by the persistence of the digital divide amid the former Vice President’s clumsy adaptation to virtual campaigns and by his delay in adopting many innovative online tools and techniques that have enabled Democrats to triumph in the 2018 midterm elections. Biden’s election campaign almost condemned his candidacy for the Democrat nomination contests earlier this year.

“It’s scary to think how much of all of the momentum that we’ve created is wiping out,” said Emily Isaac, campaign relationship manager for Bernie Sanders. “Trump is implementing these tactics, and it’s painful to watch. … It sounds like a missed opportunity. There’s a lot of momentum going on right now and there’s no reason Biden shouldn’t have an organizing program that overshadows Trump. “

Isaac said she was confused about how slow the Biden campaign had shown interest in the online gaming manual that Sanders used so effectively to engage millions, including many new voters.

Campaigners Buttigieg and Andrew Yang also say they are surprised to see their innovations not copied, leaving large untapped networks of online activists who could produce unique content for Biden and enlist their friends and families in the effort.

“I’m sure we can do better on the Internet; I’m sure of it,” Biden said on SnapChat’s “Good Luck America” ​​on Tuesday. He cited his recent Q&A on Instagram as “one of best footballers in the world “(Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe) and an episode of his campaign podcast with former rival Yang (Biden called him” Andrew Young “), whose orthodox Democratic candidacy was powered by its online subscribers.

“The fact is,” said Biden, “we are trying.”

His campaign now doubles the size of its online team and feverishly recruits talent. Campaign makers insist that they are able to catch Trump online in a timely manner, and they point to an ongoing experimental frenzy, massive growth of their mailing list and creation of up close from 2000 Facebook groups.

The pandemic, with its restrictions on large gatherings, “forces us to evolve so quickly,” said Rob Flaherty, digital director of the Biden campaign. “But these things that keep us moving so fast are also the dynamics that allow us to catch up and step up an operation that can go quickly and successfully in a general election.”

He said the campaign solicited ideas on a large scale and embraced the advice of former Biden rivals.

“We are contacting everyone to find out what works,” said Flaherty, who was himself the digital campaign director for Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman from Texas.

He noted that Buttigieg had personally reviewed the “rules of the road” for the Biden campaign that help guide online efforts, and the campaign called for extensive consultations with digital leaders from other Democratic presidential campaigns, including the Sanders team.

The move comes as concerns over Biden’s digital divide with Trump have peaked. Over the past week, prominent Democrats and some campaigners have started to offer the former vice president very publicly unsolicited advice on how to boost his online presence.

There is evidence that Biden is trying to modernize. A new strategy allows a network of dozens of volunteers who are skilled in social media to create content for the issues and themes the campaign focuses on on a given day. The effort is not overseen by a Biden agent, but by a Pennsylvania science professor and a Duke University student. A recent video has generated two million views.

The campaign also casts a wide net in its recruiting efforts, looking for talent inside and outside the usual political circles. He recently hired former executive producer of Buzzfeed Video. The architects of the innovative online strategies of two candidates who challenged Biden, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and O’Rourke, are now in digital leadership positions.

“It’s clear that Biden’s digital ship is running. The question now is whether it’s too late or not,” said Smith. “And we won’t have the answer for months.”

As Biden catches up, Trump supporters have tried to make the digital divide a campaign issue. Campaign advisor and daughter-in-law Lara Trump captured Biden’s struggle to switch to a fully virtual campaign during a call with reporters this week. “It is very evident that the Trump campaign was prepared for a time like this and the Biden campaign was not,” she said.

The extent to which all of this matters is a subject of debate within the Democratic Party. Some agents with extensive online organizing experience for candidates claim that the digital tactics that were needed to catapult a Sanders, Obama, or Trump into the top tier do not necessarily work for a candidate like Biden, who is fine known in politics for so long. long.

Joe Trippi, who led the digital revolutionary presidential campaign of former Vermont governor Howard Dean in 2004, said the tactics that propelled Dean were not as useful to the prospective candidate, the loyal establishment John F. Kerry, then senator from Massachusetts.

“Should Biden improve online? Yes, it does, ”said Trippi. “Does that mean he won’t win if he doesn’t? I don’t believe it.”

Trippi shows how Biden crushed his more digitally savvy rivals in primary school. “If it were true that online improvement is a make or die situation,” he said, “there is no way he can be the candidate.”

Times editor Janet Hook contributed to this report.