Dan Levy and Janelle Monáe prepare for the New York gay pride virtual event

The coronavirus pandemic cannot take away New York’s gay pride.

Heritage of Pride announced Friday morning that creator and star of “Schitt’s Creek” Dan Levy will be among the top four marshals for a virtual celebration of pride on Sunday, June 28. The city’s annual Pride Walk and other in-person summer events were canceled last month for the first time in their history due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Grammy-nominated “Tightrope” singer – who was previously announced for headlining NYC Pride Island 2020 the night before – will also be among the performers. Other artists and participants include Billy Porter, star of “Pose” and knockout on the red carpet, singer “Absolutely Not” Deborah Cox, actor in “Star Trek: Discovery” Wilson Cruz, actress Margaret Cho , the Brazilian musician Luísa Sonza and the drag queen Miss Richfield 1981.

The event will be broadcast from noon to 2 p.m. on WABC Channel 7, abc7ny.com and on ABC New Live streaming channel. Station presenters Ken Rosato and Lauren Glassberg and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge Carson Kressley will host the show with correspondents Sam Champion and Kemberly Richardson. It will mark the 50th anniversary of the city’s first Pride Walk in 1970 and comes a year after WorldPride 2019 recognized the Stonewall Inn uprising in 1969.

“NYC Pride Walk is a pillar of our community, and I am incredibly honored to be recognized alongside the other great marshals on its 50th anniversary,” said Levy, 36, about the event , which normally includes an hour-long Fifth Avenue parade. “Although the physical circumstances are not ideal, our community has always united in the face of adversity, and this year’s broadcast is no exception. I am so inspired by the opportunity we have been given to celebrate together. “

The other great commissioners will be the New York-based Ali Forney Center – an organization that helps homeless LGBTQ youth – and human rights activists Yanzi Peng and Victoria Cruz.

Pride events around the world have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus crisis and social distancing and quarantine measures. Although New York mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that COVID-19 cases have seen a “big” drop, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended State order at home until June 13.

“While we are sad that we cannot celebrate the 50th anniversary of the New York Pride Walk in person, we are delighted that we can still recognize our great marshals,” said March Director Brian J. Heck in a communicated. “This year, we are also proud to honor all frontline workers who put their own health at risk for unconditionally serving our LGBTQIA + community with love and compassion during the COVID-19 pandemic. These heroes prove that the future is a place where we embrace the whole rainbow of our community. “

Heritage of Pride too participate in at a virtual world pride event on Saturday June 27, which will feature performances and speeches in collaboration with LGBTQ organizations in places such as the United States, Canada, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom – United Kingdom, Southern Africa, Asia, Oceania and Latin America.