Coronavirus: Travis McCready concert in Arkansas canceled

The first high-level concert in their 40s will not go as planned on Friday, depending on where in Arkansas it was to take place.

Mike Brown of Temple Live, a 1,100-seat theater in a former Masonic temple in Fort Smith, said at a press conference on Thursday that the state government had ordered instead of canceling a high-profile performance from Travis McCready, the root leader. -a rock group called Bishop Gunn. Brown said state officials also suspended the Arkansas KARK liquor license reported, even as the venue was looking for ways to keep fans apart socially during the show.

“We were punished for thinking of doing something or for thinking while we were evaluating,” said Brown. “It’s very” Minority Report “and” Westworld “, which I thought were pieces of fiction but which are now a reality in this country and this state.”

Temple Live said it would seek to reschedule McCready’s performance for Monday, the same day that Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson would authorize reopening of sites in the state. However, these places must limit participation in events to less than 50 people, according to to the New York Times, when Temple Live originally planned more than 200 for the McCready concert. A report at Pitchfork said the theater was seeking authorization to accommodate more than 50 people for the postponed date.

The battle in Arkansas comes as the shutdown of the live music industry enters its third month in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the Hollywood Bowl announced that it was canceling its entire summer season – a first in nearly a century’s history of the iconic venue – while country star Kenny Chesney said Thursday he was postponing his 2020 tour and hoped to reschedule it for 2021.