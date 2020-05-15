Coronavirus recovery proves dangerously difficult for Britain

British historian Frank Carlyle has done a life’s work trying to make sense of the past. But now it’s the present that confuses him.

The retired academic – as well as many compatriots – says he simply cannot understand the latest coronavirus guidelines issued by the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Lockdowns began to loosen across Britain this week, but, as on the other side of the Atlantic, there is widespread concern and confusion as to whether efforts to restart the battered economy puts people too much at risk. And the rollout of the new Johnson rules has been far from fluid.

The number of coronavirus deaths in Britain is now the highest in Europe – more than 33,600, overtaking devastated Italy and Spain – Johnson struggles to lead the way as the number of deaths increases and that the economic carnage intensifies.

The Prime Minister, who last month spent days in intensive care fighting a COVID-19 case so serious that collaborators would have sketched out scenarios on how they could announce the news of his disappearance, has released Sunday the new message from his government in a national address. During a parliamentary appearance on Monday, he amplified – and in some cases contradicted – the objectives he had stated the previous night.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets essential workers May 14, 2020, outside 10 Downing St. in London. (Leon Neal / Getty Images)

In particular, the 55-year-old Prime Minister abandoned the government’s main previous topic of discussion – “Stay at home” – in favor of a new slogan: “Stay alert”.

Critics of ordinary British people, as well as many commentators and political enemies, were scathing.

“What does it mean to” stay alert “?” Said Carlyle.

At 70, Carlyle is a Roman Empire academic who taught for years at local colleges in Liverpool. But he is best known in the northwest city – the birthplace of the Beatles and a centuries-old maritime hub – as a radio commentator, tour leader and speaker.

“Why do we remain vigilant?” he asked during a telephone interview. “I don’t have a clue, and I’m not a stupid person. It baffled me.”

In his address on Sunday, Johnson said that people who cannot work from home should be actively encouraged to return to work, but said staying at home is best. He encouraged people to walk or cycle to work, but also gave his blessing for traveling on public transportation, encouraging staggered departure times and respecting social distancing practices.

Face covers in some contexts were recommended, but not mandatory. The reopening of schools has been mentioned, but on a vague schedule starting next month. Sports events could start again, but it was not clear how. Quarantine of arriving air passengers was mentioned as a probability, but again without any details on when or how.

Many also did not know when the new rules were to come into effect – Monday, the day after Johnson’s speech, or later. The government said the scheduled date was Wednesday.

Commuters, some wearing face covers, on a London Underground train during rush hour on May 14, 2020. (Isabel Infantes / AFP / Getty Images)

On that day, commuters released images showing the congestion of some underground buses and cars in the London Underground, known as the Tube. A Twitter user in the seaside town of Blackpool famously described his 7 am trip as a “party bus”, adding: “I have never felt so in danger!”

Johnson’s health secretary Matt Hancock defended the deployment of the new guidelines.

“I am here to try to make everyone understand as much as possible what we are trying to achieve,” he said in a television interview on Tuesday. “I think we have been clear enough.”

The Prime Minister, for his part, said he thought the public would show “good and solid British common sense” – but there was little consensus on what that meant.

With the relaxation of measures restricting outdoor exercise and the cessation of most visits to friends and family, many people have ventured to visit relatives or to go to an outdoor attraction further away from the House. Public transport ridership increased 7% on Wednesday compared to the previous day, and car traffic is much more crowded.

Families and friends were in the parks on Thursday, many sitting in groups on the grass or together on benches. Tennis clubs and golf courses have been allowed to reopen, with an appropriate physical distance.

Some experts in public health messages have called the Prime Minister’s speech and his appearance in Parliament a missed opportunity. Til Wykes, professor of clinical psychology and rehabilitation at King’s College London, said the only real virtue of the new slogan was its brevity.

“We don’t know at all what it means to stay alert,” she said.

Johnson’s speech was followed the next day by a 50-page government document detailing the next phase in the fight against the coronavirus, but few were inclined to go into this level of detail.

Wykes said most ordinary Britons would find it difficult to follow the logic behind certain rules.

“You can play tennis, but you cannot play doubles,” she said. “You can see one parent at a time, but you can’t see them together, despite the fact that they live in the same household. It sounds very confusing.”

After the outcry over whether adults could see only one parent from whom they had been separated, the government said it would be possible to see them successively – but outside, 10 minutes apart.

Rather than being hailed as a unifying force, the new rules have sparked a new division in a country already polarized by almost four years of fighting Brexit, the departure of the European Union which officially took effect in January but whose parameters are still under negotiation.

Elsewhere in the UK, the governments of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales have deviated from Johnson’s new guidelines on coronaviruses, choosing to stick to the original “Stay Home” message.

Britain began tackling the virus seriously seven weeks ago – a late start, in the eyes of many critics – when Johnson’s conservative government imposed a nationwide strict ban, closing stores, pubs and restaurants for everyone except take-out. It remains unclear to what extent previous measures have successfully stopped the spread of the virus.

The British Bureau of National Statistics said on Thursday that 148,000 infections had occurred in the past two weeks alone; the UK had a total of over 234,000 confirmed cases. The number of coronavirus-related deaths worldwide has exceeded 301,000.

Wykes said the new rules should have been coupled with an explanation of the progress justifying the easing and an announcement of new efforts to contain infections, such as a testing, tracing and tracking system.

“The public must be treated like intelligent beings,” she said. “You have to know why you have to act to control the virus. And if we were told, we would be happy to comply, I’m sure. “

Special correspondent Boyle reported the reporter from London and The Times King from Washington.