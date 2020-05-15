Coronavirus “May Never Go Away,” Warns World Health Organization

A senior official from the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday against any attempt to predict the disappearance of COVID-19. Instead, the WHO director of emergencies, Dr Mike Ryan, said the new coronavirus will be difficult to completely eliminate.

According to John Hopkins University’s latest data, more than 4.4 million people worldwide have been infected and nearly 300,000 have died from COVID-19. And the end of the virus may not be in sight anytime soon, said Ryan.

“I think it’s important to put this on the table: this virus may just become another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away,” said Ryan.

He spoke of the fact that HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, is still decades later, but the therapies have made it possible for people with the virus to “live long and healthy.”

“HIV has not gone away, but we got along with the virus and we found the therapies and we found the prevention methods and people don’t feel as scared as before,” he said. declared. “And we are offering life to people living with HIV. A long and healthy life to people living with HIV. And I am not comparing the two diseases, but I think it is important that we are realistic. And I do not not think anyone can predict when or if this disease will go away. “

More than 100 potential coronavirus vaccines are under development, according to WHO. Ryan expressed optimism about “eliminating this virus” if a vaccine is developed and distributed worldwide. “This vaccine must be available, it must be very effective, it must be made available to everyone and we must use it,” he said.

But Ryan pointed out that the existence of a vaccine does not guarantee global protection. He mentioned that before the pandemic broke out, medical teams were working with young children in Samoa who were on respirators: the children fell ill with measles and were not vaccinated against it, even though one safe and effective vaccine has been around for decades.

“Forgive me if I am cynical but we are perfectly efficient vaccines on this planet that we have not used effectively for diseases that we could eliminate and eradicate – and we have not done so, “he said.

Even with a vaccine, Ryan said that every step in the fight against the virus has its challenges, but overcoming them will serve as a window to the countries working together on the road.

“This is a huge opportunity for the world,” he said. “The idea that a new disease could emerge, cause a pandemic and that we could with a huge lunar shot find a vaccine and give it to all those who need it and stop this disease in its tracks may transform what has been a tragic pandemic as a beacon of hope for the future of our planet in the way we care for our citizens. ”