Coronavirus: IOC faces $ 800 million cost for delayed Olympics

International Olympic Committee leaders now say that postponing the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus epidemic will cost their organizations up to $ 800 million.

IOC President Thomas Bach presented the detailed estimate of the additional expenses after a remote meeting of its executive board on Thursday.

“The Olympic movement faces an unprecedented challenge,” said Bach in a statement. “We will all have to make sacrifices and compromises.”

The announced total of the IOC does not include costs incurred by the Tokyo organizers, who could see their budgets increase by $ 2 billion to $ 6 billion.

The $ 800 million includes $ 150 million for the National Olympic Committees and the international federations that govern each sport, many of which have suffered losses due to canceled or postponed events.

These organizations also depend on large payments received from the IOC at each Olympic Games.

The Summer Games, which were originally scheduled to start in late July, were postponed at around the same time in 2021. Some wonder whether certain venues in Tokyo, including the athletes’ village and temporary structures, will still be available later. Dated.

“This new situation will require all our solidarity, our creativity, our determination and our flexibility.” Said Bach.