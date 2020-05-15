Coronavirus: Bauer’s transition to medical face shields is inspiring

Today, almost two months after the coronavirus epidemic ended, professional hockey equipment maker Bauer has been inspired to move from making skates, sticks and helmets to producing screens medical grade facials for healthcare professionals, the company had hoped to consider phasing. production of its new line and resume normal activities.

The compassion of Bauer’s workers, many of whom saw the difficulties of doctors, nurses and first responders among their family members, and the inventiveness of its designers allowed the company to respond quickly to the sudden need for protective equipment. He was used to making visors for NHL players, but the production of disposable shields for medical use posed various problems.

Led by Dan Bourgeois, vice president of product innovation for Bauer, and Wim Fream, senior director of product design and development for sister company Cascade, the project skipped discussions on ways to help conceive a concept, create a design, manufacture a certified prototype and then put it into production in about four days, while being aware of Canadian and American regulations governing employee safety.

“They are the real heroes of our team,” said Mary-Kay Messier, vice president of global marketing for Bauer. “They really took it and led their teams on an extraordinary mission.”

Bauer officials initially did not know how to market their new product, which they planned to distribute through the company’s Bauer.com website. Within 48 hours of a French-language report in Canada on the new product, the company received a million orders. “And we were completely overwhelmed,” said Messier, Hall of Fame sister Mark Messier and mother of three among four children.

Bauer’s goal was to deliver 2.25 million face masks at cost in the United States and Canada, and increased production at its factories in Blainville, Canada, near Montreal and Liverpool, NY. expected the pace of production to be intense, but it also expected demand would ultimately be met. A company has rarely hoped with such fervor for the need for one of its new products. “We thought we would probably finish this by the end of May,” said Messier.

March became April, which bled in early May, and the need for protective equipment remains. But what began as a short-term, determined response to an urgent problem has become an example of the best aspects of human ingenuity and adaptability, one of the few positive memories that can be drawn from this prolonged period. and anxious.

Medical workers at Cambridge Memorial Hospital in Ontario, Canada, pose with protective face shields manufactured by Bauer. (Courtesy of Bauer)

Working with lacrosse-focused Cascade, Bauer remains on track to deliver on its promise to deliver these 2.25 million shields, although it was overwhelmed by these first orders and had to direct buyers to the websites of other companies. “The situation was so desperate when we started. And it’s difficult, ”said Messier. “You feel like you’re doing a lot of good, but there was such a shortage. These people risk their lives every day without even thinking about it and without the protective gear they needed. “

Aware that he couldn’t solve the problem by himself, Bauer allowed other companies to skip the trial and error stage by posting his designs on his website so that anyone could adapt. “It’s something you just don’t see in manufacturing,” said Messier.

It is an example of the mentality that is part of the DNA of hockey players, the idea that the greatest good takes precedence over individual needs or ego. Let it never change.

“From companies around the world, we felt the collaboration was incredible, and I think the step we took was truly unprecedented to publish all of this information and also to help other companies. This is a comprehensive non-profit initiative for us. That was never the intention, “said Messier by phone from South Carolina.

Brooke Macri, a nurse at Elliot Hospital in Manchester, N.H., wears a Bauer face shield. (Courtesy of Bauer)

“It really brings the analogy of teamwork to the top. It is not just sport – they are front line workers and it is a life and death situation. “

The new standard that will prevail on each return from hockey and other sports will certainly include improved safety measures and equipment for players and fans as well as for team and stadium employees. The day the NHL resumes and Bauer focuses again on skates, poles and helmets, medical shields will likely remain in the company’s catalog.

“The need for protective gear will not go away anytime soon. We are in talks to continue providing the necessary equipment, which is still in short supply, said Messier. “I think we will take what we have learned from the making of these medical shields to help citizens and help the hockey community in a safe way with different shields and coatings that are going to be essential in terms of return.”

“I think it was one of the most rewarding things for many people in our company to be able to participate in a small way in order to have such an impact for all essential workers.”