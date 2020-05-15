Celebrities including Oprah greet graduates with virtual ceremony

by May 15, 2020 entertainment
Take out your caps and dresses, kids.

The coronavirus crisis may have set aside graduation ceremonies, but some star departures will decrease on Friday for seniors stuck at home.

First, a virtual graduation by Her Campus Media starts at noon with the help of musicians, including Teyana Taylor, Lennon Stella, Liam Payne, Austin Mahone, Frankie Grande, Jesse McCartney and Grouplove. Other celebrities saluting graduates will be Eva Longoria, Margaret Cho, Tamron Hall, Marcia Gay Harden and Billie Jean King.

Facebook Watch will then host a Celebrate the promotion of 2020 event at 2 p.m. Friday with an opening speech by Oprah Winfrey and appearances by pop stars Miley Cyrus (who will perform her hit “The Climb”) and Lil Nas X.

Now this is a lot of pomp and circumstance.

Post the events on ImStillGraduating.com and Facebook.com/facebookapp

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/05/14/celebs-including-oprah-salute-graduates-with-virtual-ceremony/

