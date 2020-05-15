April Ross won’t let coronavirus shutdown block Olympic goal

April Ross leans back on a garden chair with her feet soaked in a shallow plastic pool. She grabs a blue drink, with a decorative umbrella, in her left hand. With her right, she throws a volleyball into a carefully tilted cooler, then hits the bounce on a net in her yard.

“Guys,” the beach volleyball star writes in a caption, “I think I finally figured out how to quarantine.”

From workouts in the yard to freshly baked bread, the double Olympic medalist tries to find a healthy balance between staying strong for her Olympic gold goal and relaxing during the uncertainty of a global pandemic.

Ross and his partner Alix Klineman were the best American team in the Olympic qualifying ranking since March 16, when the FIVB started to postpone qualifying because of the coronavirus epidemic. At first, Ross was panicked. With no event to play and no prize to win, his income was minimized. But with his sponsors following her, Ross headed for acceptance of the abnormal circumstances.

“Once reality was set up and I realized that we could be here for a while and I couldn’t waste this time,” said Ross.

The former USC indoor volleyball star is studying a video of his team and his opponents. It is a time consuming task and is usually overlooked during full time training.

With a makeshift gym in his garage, Ross is determined to leave this quarantine period stronger than before, even if it means she lunges while her dog pokes her legs for attention. She reads sports psychology articles and practices visualization techniques, imagining games under pressure in her mind and refining how she will react.

“If you’re playing a really tough opponent, you want to focus on each point, you don’t want to focus on the end of the game. I think that’s just another lesson on that,” said Ross. “J ‘got to the point where I try to maximize every day. “

Ross estimates that she is stuck on her beach volleyball goals for two-thirds of her time. The rest is devoted to other aspects of his life. She finally found the energy to clean her Costa Mesa home. She feeds on old hobbies like woodworking – she builds an outdoor table – and discovers new ones like baking – by making quick breads ranging from bananas to zucchini in walnuts.

She reads the news, but seeing the number of COVID-19 cases escalating daily, she started to become more frightening than informative. For her own reason, she only gives herself some time each day to keep up with recent events.

When the Olympics were postponed, it was no surprise to Ross, who had followed the situation. But that didn’t alleviate the sting. Ross was in denial until the final decision, she said. Then she was “baffled”.

April Ross participates in the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Tokyo on July 27. (Kiyoshi Ota / Getty Images)

“I didn’t know what to think and it was a little frustrating,” said Ross. “I needed something to hold on to.”

At a time when most athletes hope to peak physically in time for Olympic qualifying and testing, they are now turning to maximizing their mental strength, said Sean McCann, senior sport psychologist with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee . The USOPC has worked with athletes, including Ross, to focus on mindfulness, being present at all times and creating a structure for the new reality.

“What’s the new story?” Said McCann. “We encouraged the athletes to abandon the old story if they could, as soon as possible, and start the new one.”

For Ross, the story has a new target date – July 23 to August 8, 2021 for the rescheduled Olympics – but the same goal. Winning her first Olympic gold medal is the “goal that keeps me going,” said the 37-year-old who won gold at the world championships in 2009, silver at the 2012 games and bronze at the games. of 2016.

“I have no regrets,” said Ross, “but that would just be the icing on the cake.”