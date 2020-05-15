Apple plans to return staff to offices faster than its Silicon Valley competitors: report

With peers in the technology industry, Apple is working to bring employees back to its global offices soon.

The California technology company will return the workers back in stages over a few months, the report said.

The first phase has begun in some locations around the company around the world and will expand into its large offices in late May and early June, Apple told staff, Bloomberg said Tuesday.

According to the report, the second phase of reopening the company will not begin until July. Apple has offices in Cupertino, California, where its spacecraft-like headquarters are located, as well as Los Angeles and San Diego; Austin, Texas, and Boulder, Colo.

Bloomberg sources said return-to-work schedules are smooth and subject to change, especially given local and state stay-at-home orders, Bloomberg sources said they are not identified when discussing internal matters.

The return sets CEO Tim Cook apart from Silicon Valley’s comparators. Google and Facebook have both reported that their employees will not return significantly until the fall or early 2021 – and Twitter has said many of its employees may work from home so far.

By Wednesday afternoon, there were at least 1.3 million infections and 83,249 deaths from the coronavirus in the United States.