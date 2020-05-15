Apple buys virtual reality outfit NextVR


Apple, which wants to improve its ability to virtual reality and augmented reality, has bought NextVR.

Newport Beach, California, is home to virtual reality technology so people can “attend” concerts and other live events.

Neither the hardware giant nor the purchased company has announced a sale price, but a 9to5Mac announced it was about $ 100 million.

“I see trading as a smart strategic purchase because VR will be one of the areas that will play a bigger role in Apple’s ecosystem in the coming years,” said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities industry. “This is the tip of the iceberg.”

Regarding the stated purchase price, Ives said that “it’s like a change in our pockets for you and me.”

On NextVR’s website on Thursday, NextVR’s website said the company was “moving in a new direction,” but did not provide any details.

Apple shares closed the trading day ahead with $ 1.89 at $ 309.54.

