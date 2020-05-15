American pilot jailed in Singapore for violating coronavirus quarantine

SINGAPORE – US cargo pilot who admits to “exercising poor judgment” by violating quarantine order to purchase medical supplies has become the first foreigner jailed in Singapore for breaking restrictions to stem the coronavirus, said his lawyer on Friday.

FedEx pilot Brian Dugan Yeargan, 44, of Alaska, was sentenced to four weeks Wednesday after pleading guilty to leaving his hotel room for three hours to buy masks and a thermometer, said l defense attorney Ronnie Tan.

Singapore has one of the largest outbreaks in Asia, with 26,000 cases. More than 90% of those infected are foreign workers living in overcrowded dormitories, while the government has recently started to relax restrictions on the local population.

The tiny city-state imposes strict sanctions on those who violate quarantine rules, do not hide in public or do not respect social distancing measures. Quarantine offenders face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to $ 10,000 ($ 7,000) or both in Singapore.

According to Tan, Yeargan and his two co-pilots were taken to an airport hotel for 14-day quarantine upon their arrival from Sydney on April 3. This was necessary because they stated in their health declarations that they had visited China, Hong Kong, Macao, Japan. and the United States in the two weeks before their arrival, said Tan.

On April 5, health officials checking Yeargan found him missing from his room. Yeargan told the court that he had taken the downtown subway to buy a thermometer and a few boxes of masks before going home on April 6.

Tan said that Yeargan needed these items because they were scarce at home and his wife was sick. Yeargan’s wife had difficulty breathing but tested negative for the coronavirus in March, he said.

Tan said that Yeargan had lost his daughter in a tragic incident four years ago and that the possibility of another death frightened him. Yeargan told the court that his two co-pilots took off on April 6 as planned, but he was held in his room. He also said that he had to give up a mission to carry out a humanitarian aid mission in the countries affected by COVID-19 for the US Air Force because of his clumsiness in Singapore.

“In his speech in court, Yeargan said he was sorry, that he had made a poor judgment and that he should not have left,” said Tan. The American also said he had “the utmost respect for the people of Singapore and their laws,” added Tan.

The court said in its Yeargan decision should have asked someone to get the items for him.

Tan said that Yeargan was relieved because prosecutors had asked for a sentence of up to eight weeks. He said he would apply for a good behavior discount, which could see the American end his sentence in three weeks.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that Yeargan is from the community of Eagle River and serves with the Alaska Air National Guard. He said he last spoke to his parents on Mother’s Day. “He takes care of him,” said Jim Yeargan.

FedEx spokesperson Davina Cole told the newspaper that the company complies with all government regulations regarding virus control.

Yeargan was the first foreigner convicted of violating quarantine orders, but several Singaporeans have been jailed for five to six weeks for leaving their homes.

Singapore imposed a partial lockdown on April 7 and relaxed restrictions on Tuesday, with food manufacturers, barbers and laundries opening three weeks before the lockdown ended on June 1.