Amazon might be on the lookout for more Fairway grocery stores

Amazon is again on the lookout for stores owned by bankrupt grocer Fairway Market, The Post learned.

After spending more than $ 1.5 million on two of Fairway’s grocery stores in March, the online shopping giant kicked other Fairway stores, notably in Douglaston, Queens; in the city of Long Island in Westbury and Harlem, sources told the Post.

“Amazon is sniffing, but no one knows what their intentions are or what they are doing with the stores they have purchased,” an owner of an available Fairway store told The Post.

As The Post previously reported, only seven of the 14 Fairway stores were sold at the March auction, including two at Amazon – in Woodland Park, NJ, and Paramus, NJ. Friday, the Paramus site will close permanently.

“We continued to operate at Paramus after the sale of this site,” Fairway chief executive Abel Porter said in a statement last week. “The store closure will allow us to redeploy our limited resources to the other seven locations where we operate during the court-supervised auction process.”

The Seattle-based retailer has not disclosed plans for the New Jersey stores, except to say that they will be supermarkets.

Meanwhile, Village Supermarket, which bought four of Manhattan’s Fairway stores at the March auction, including its flagship store on the Upper West Side, as well as a store in Pelham, Westchester, have taken over these stores last week.

Village Supermarket, which operates Shoprite stores, paid $ 76 million for the iconic Fairway Market stores and brand.

Amazon did not immediately respond to comments on this story.