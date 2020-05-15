A New York barber who opened the first positive tests for the coronavirus

A barber in northern New York who has cut his hair in recent weeks despite state restrictions on coronaviruses has tested positive for the disease, health officials said on Wednesday.

The infected worker ran a hair salon on Broadway in the city of Kingston, Dr. Carol Smith, Ulster County Health Commissioner. told the Daily Freeman.

Smith did not identify the sick hairdresser or the hair salon, but according to the report, there are at least four hair salons on Broadway.

“Learning that a hair salon has been operating illegally for weeks with a COVID-19 employee is extremely disheartening,” Smith told the newspaper in a statement.

Hair salons across the state have been banned from operation since March 22, when Governor Andrew Cuomo implemented drastic measures to shut down all non-essential businesses.

“As much as we would all like to go out and get a professional haircut, this type of direct contact has the potential to greatly spread this virus in our community and beyond,” said Smith.

The county health commissioner urged anyone who has had their hair cut in Kingston in the past three weeks to contact their doctor and get tested for the virus.