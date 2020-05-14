Wife of US official “wanted abroad” in deadly UK car accident

London – The US State Department categorically rejected a request for the extradition of the wife of an American murder official of a 19-year-old Briton in a traffic accident, despite an apparent “red notice” from Interpol calling for his arrest.

A State Department spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the decision was “final”.

A day earlier, Northamptonshire English county police had sent an email to Harry Dunn’s family to inform them that Anne Sacoolas was “wanted internationally” in connection with the accident that left Dunn dead. A family representative responded to the police to thank them and said that he would pass the information on “to the Interpol red notice”.

Interpol declined to directly confirm that a red notice had been issued for Sacoolas, but CBS News saw an exchange of emails between Dunn’s family and British police discuss the measure. The International Police Service Alliance defines a red notice as “a request to law enforcement agencies around the world to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action”.

Such requests are usually made by an individual member country. The United States and the United Kingdom are both members of Interpol.

Red notices are not international arrest warrants, however, and Interpol cannot compel the police of any country to arrest someone who has been the subject of them. However, if Sacoolas leaves the United States now and sets foot in another Interpol member country, he could be arrested.

Prosecutors in the UK have accused Sacoolas, 42, of causing death by dangerous driving. Last year, his car had a head-on collision with Dunn’s motorcycle outside an American military base in Northamptonshire, in the center of England.

It is alleged that Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road before the accident.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is already rejected a request for direct extradition of the British government in January. The UK has criticized the Trump administration for refusing to extradite Sacoolas, calling it “a denial of justice”.

“The past nine months have been hell for us on Earth,” Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles told CBS News in response to the latest developments. “Every day is painful. Wake up and realize that you have to live another day without Harry.

Harry Dunn, an Englishman who was killed in a car accident involving the American Anne Sacoolas in August 2019, is seen in an archive photo provided by BikerPics Ltd. BikerPics Ltd / document



“We have had positive news; a red notice from Interpol has been served on Anne Sacoolas, which proves to me and the rest of Harry’s family … that we were right from the start,” said Charles, adding that as far as her family is concerned about development proves the American woman, “is not and was not covered by diplomatic immunity.”

On April 30, a State Department spokesperson reiterated her position that at the time of the accident, and throughout his stay in the United Kingdom, the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident had immunity from criminal jurisdiction.

It is widely reported that Sacoolas’ husband Jonathan Sacoolas worked as a U.S. intelligence agent at the Northamptonshire military base near the scene of the accident, and there are reports that she also worked as such.

President Donald Trump attempted to quell outrage in the UK over Sacoolas’ rapid return to the United States after the accident she committed by claiming diplomatic immunity in October of last year . Trump invited Dunn’s parents to the White House and tried unsuccessfully to persuade the grieving couple to meet Sacoolas. The couple left saying they felt “ambushed” because they hadn’t been told before that Sacoolas was even going to be in the building.

Dunn’s family also criticized the way the British government handled the case. They called for a judicial and parliamentary review and accused Foreign Minister Dominic Rabb of “hiding”.