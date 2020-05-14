What Daniel Jones of the Giants does to solve the worst rookie problem

There are opponents who do not believe in Daniel Jones like Joe Judge and the Giants believe in him, and not because of his tenacity and his mobility and his balance and makeup and the precision with which he launches the soccer.

It’s almost entirely because of his neglect of football since he took the ball from Eli Manning.

He dabbled 18 times – 12 assists, six rushing.

He lost 11 fumbles.

As he navigates a new virtual world with fear and uncertainty all around him and everyone in the country – with a new head coach and a new offensive coordinator setting up a new system and a new quarterback coach and no Manning as a mentor – Giants fans shouldn’t worry about Daniel Jones groping for the opportunity of his life.

He solves his problem.

Former quarterback Duke Anthony Boone, a QB Country coach, can attest to this.

“He really just stressed me out:” If you don’t mind, try to put me in the pocket a bit, try to drop the ball from my hands, “Boone told The Post. “Every exercise we do, I kind of walk behind him, step on him, and try to snatch the ball from his hands.

“Even if he’s just standing, I’m just trying to get the ball out of his hand.”

Boone, armed with hand sanitizer and a mask, supervises Jones’ various quarterback exercises on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Ball security is always on the agenda.

“Right now, he’s basically asking me to coach him and give comments in the little details, but also to be a gnat and be as boring as possible when it comes to trying to get the ball out of his hand, “said Boone.

Boone, jokingly a difficult grader, has witnessed enough progress to give Jones an A-minus.

“At first I got it a few times,” said Boone, “but now he’s pretty locked up.”

Jones will not rest until the problem is resolved.

“For me, I think the most important thing is the safety of the ball and especially in the pocket, the protection of the ball,” Jones said in a Zoom call. “It is a fundamental skill in the quarterback position, it is something crucial, but also for me a fairly simple solution in the sense that it is attention, a certain being intentional to secure the ball, to having two hands on it when you move, when you have to adjust in the pocket, you maintain this security. “

Jones can’t simulate raging predators slipping on the soccer ball, but outside his parents’ house in Charlotte, NC, he works diligently to never allow Jamal Adams to snatch the ball from his right hand lowered and run it 25 yards to the house. It was the signature defining Jones’ rookie season error.

“I work with a quarterback coach here, and he’s someone who helps me with that,” said Jones. “He will make sure I stay on top of that while kicking the ball and trying to simulate the things that will happen in a match.”

Lamar Jackson in seven rookie debuts has dabbled 12 times; in his second MVP season, he dabbled nine times in 15 starts.

Jones doesn’t have the same dynamic skills or the same supporting cast, but he’s smart enough and committed enough and good enough to make a sophomore jump, and he won’t allow an apology to derail him.

“This offseason is obviously different for everyone,” said Jones, “including me, being a guy trying to learn football, obviously trying to step into my second year playing in the NFL, but everyone faces these circumstances, everyone has to settle, and I’m no different from that. No one will give breaks to people who work remotely, because everyone works remotely and has to do it. understand that.

“I don’t think it will be a disadvantage if we approach it as we have done, if we approach it as if the occasion was to make the best use of time.”

Jones is similar to Manning in this regard: he embraces the notion that the quarterback is an extension of his head coach. When asked if it’s now his team, he responds as if the judge wrote the script for him.

“It’s our team,” said Jones, “I don’t know if it’s a guy’s team. It’s not the Coach team, it’s not my team, it’s not is not Saquon [Barkley’s] team or any other person. When it comes to leadership, I’m going to do my best to first take care of what I do, take care of my responsibilities, be prepared and play at a high level, then I hope this rubs off on the guys and try to do my best to help the guys and work with the guys as best I can. “

It was a jolt for the Giants’ nervous center – especially for Jones – when Pat Shurmur gave him the ball and the team in Week 3, but Manning was much more of an aid than an obstacle for Jones last season.

“Looking back, it was probably a little embarrassing at times,” said Jones, “but I think we did a good job together. I know I enjoyed working with him and I certainly learned a lot of things from him and I enjoyed everything he has done during this year. I thought it was a huge benefit for me to be able to learn from him and talk to him everyday. It will be different , it will be an adjustment, but I look forward to this year, this team we have. “

Former Cowboy Cooper Rush has contributed to the nuances of the offense that former Cowboy coach Jason Garrett brings to East Rutherford.

“It has been great to have him in the room so far,” said Jones, “he is able to answer a lot of our questions and speed up this learning process a bit.”

Jones spoke briefly with former Cowboy QB Tony Romo, and Barkley plans to choose the brain of Ezekiel Elliott.

“The system was successful,” said Jones. “I think we have a lot of guys who can make games, we have guys in every position who can make games. You will see this in the system as you have seen in the past. “

Jones, who has been sacked 38 times in his 13 starts, is naturally keen to work with his rookie bodyguards, starting with the first round pick, attacking forward Andrew Thomas.

“I think they understand the responsibility they have,” said Jones.

Most importantly, the quarterback fully understands the responsibility he has toward his colleagues in the New York Football Giants: just keep the fucking ball out of our hands.