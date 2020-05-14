Washington State Authorizes Bunk Beds For Farm Workers Despite Risks Of Coronavirus

Fruit growers prevailed over unions on Wednesday as Washington state issued regulations to protect farm workers from the coronavirus.

The unions wanted the state to ban the use of bunk beds in the homes that producers supply up to 30,000 temporary workers who work in the state each summer. State officials have acknowledged that bunk beds can increase the risk of contagion because they package more products worked together in cramped spaces.

But the producers argued that a loss of the top beds would leave half of their workers homeless and ruin the state’s $ 4.5 billion fruit industry, causing a shortage of apples, pears and cherries and higher prices for consumers.

In the final rules released Wednesday, the national health, labor and industry agencies caved in, leaving producers to keep the bunk beds – with certain conditions.

Any worker using bunk beds must be organized in family groups of up to 15 people, who must then stay together while living, working and moving around in vehicles. Groups must keep the same members throughout the season and cannot live or work in close collaboration with others.

Workers in the upper and lower bunks must sleep from head to toe in order to maintain physical distance. Bunk beds should be separated by at least six feet or separated by barriers from floor to ceiling.

Lauren Jenks, assistant secretary of the Washington State Department of Health, said on Wednesday that the arrangements were designed to maintain the food supply chain while trying to protect farm workers whose work during the pandemic is being tried essential. Washington produces 65% of the country’s fresh apple crop.

“Placing people in these groups of 15 certainly doesn’t remove all the risks, but it does hopefully prevent us from having a very large epidemic,” said Jenks. “It’s just sort of a horrible calculation right now, keeping as many people as possible safe knowing that the distant workers are going to be in close contact with each other.”

The new rules also oblige employers to provide “fabric blankets” to workers and to provide physical distance to housing sites. Farms must frequently disinfect housing surfaces and identify and isolate workers suspected of COVID-19.

Representatives of farm groups on Wednesday hailed the new rules as a fair compromise, but union officials expressed disappointment.

Edgar Franks, political director of the Familias Unidas por La Justicia farm workers’ union, said the rules for collective shelters would be difficult to follow and enforce and that sleeping conditions would be dangerous.

“There shouldn’t be bunk beds,” he said.

His union and United Farm Workers of America have already sued the agencies that released the housing regulations, asking a judge to have them also regulate farm working conditions and transportation. Skagit Superior Court judge Dave Needy has scheduled an online hearing Thursday for union and farm officials to report on progress made by working together to suggest rules.

Some farms have already experienced epidemics. More than 350 workers are on strike at four fruit packing plants in central Washington, demanding increased protection from the coronavirus, union officials said.

Most seasonal agricultural workers in Washington come from Mexico on a guest worker visa.

Oregon, which is less dependent on foreign farm labor, has banned the use of upper bunk beds in farm workers’ homes this season due to the coronavirus. California continues to allow bunk beds for farm workers.