Vince McMahon’s reasoning to fire Oliver Luck from an XFL concert

The XFL field product is finished, but the failed soccer league still makes the headlines. Naturally, they arrive in court, where XFL owner Vince McMahon and commissioner Oliver Luck fight, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Luck continues McMahon, alleging breach of contract and improper termination, after being fired on April 9. Four days later, XFL filed for bankruptcy. McMahon claims that he drew luck with reason and cited three reasons: gross negligence of his work during the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic; personal use of a mobile phone issued by the league; and sign wide receiver Antonio Callaway after McMahon said his orders were to avoid the player with legal problems in the past.

In the file, McMahon alleged that Luck left the Connecticut-based league headquarters for his Indiana home on March 13, and did not notify him in advance.

“Simply put, at the very time when his leadership as CEO was most needed, Luck did not devote almost all of his business time to XFL, as required by his contract,” said the folder.

Then there is the case of Callaway, a former NFL player for the Browns who repeatedly violated the addiction policy of the league. McMahon said he signed a signing bonus of $ 125,000 without his knowledge, and that he had not been dropped at the whim of the XFL owner. Callaway ended up injuring his knee during training with the Tampa Bay Vipers and never played a low blow.

Luck denied McMahon’s version of things, replying that he “fully contests and rejects the allegations made in the termination letter and argues that they are pretextual and devoid of merit.” He was paid $ 5 million a year with an annual signing bonus of $ 2 million.