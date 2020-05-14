UCLA Seeks Two New Finalists For New Sports Director

UCLA has limited its search for a new sports director to two finalists, with a possible announcement before the end of the week.

The other competitors are Nevada Las Vegas ” Désirée Reed-Francois and Boston College Martin Jarmond, according to two people close to the search who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to publicly discuss the situation. Grace Calhoun of Penn also remains a marginal candidate, but it would only be considered if negotiations were to fail with the former.

UCLA made a late effort to attract Carla Williams of Virginia, who seduced the search committee at the start of her pursuit, but resisted school openings even after improving her initial offer.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block will be assisted in the hiring decision by Yolanda Gorman, UCLA Senior Advisor to the Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives, and Emily A. Carter, Executive Vice-Chancellor and Provost ‘school.

Even with interviews confined to online video chats, UCLA followed the hiring schedule set in September after sports director Dan Guerrero announced that he will retire in late June.

Reed-Francois has ties to UCLA as a former Bruins rower. She also holds a law degree from Arizona. She has the distinction of becoming the first Hispanic woman and woman of color in the Football Bowl division when she took on the UNLV position in June 2017. She has since hired former football coach Marcus Arroyo Oregon offensive coordinator, and men. basketball coach TJ Otzelberger, whose first rebel team went from 17 to 15 last season.

Reed-Francois, 48, was also a senior associate sport director in Cincinnati for two years while current UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin guided the Bearcats.

Jarmond, who turns 40 in November, became the youngest sport director of the Power Five conferences when he took up the position at Boston College in June 2017 at the age of 37. The first black sports director in the history of Boston College, Jarmond previously worked as a sports assistant director for the states of Michigan and Ohio, moving to the position of assistant sports director at the latter stop.

Jarmond hired a new Eagles football coach, Jeff Hafley, a former Ohio State co-defense coordinator and an NFL assistant coach, in December. The Boston College men’s basketball team entered the national tournament by invitation in the first season after Jarmond’s arrival, but has ended up losing records in each of the past two seasons.

Calhoun, who is completing his sixth year at Penn, is Chair of the NCAA Division I Council, the primary legislative body for member schools. In 2017, she was named Administrator of the Year for the Division I Football Championship Subdivision by the Women Leaders in College Sports and in 2019, she was the FCS Sport Director of the Year selected by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

The one who replaces Guerrero will take over an athletics department flooded with debts and uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The department posted a deficit of $ 18.9 million in fiscal 2019, covered by an interest-bearing loan from the university, and could go further into the red in 2020 due to lower revenues and donations linked to the global crisis that endangers 2020 -21 sports calendar.

The new sports director will also inherit male football and basketball coaches who have had mixed results in their attempt to revive the school’s most prestigious programs. While the soccer team went 7-17 in two seasons under Chip Kelly, the men’s basketball team ended their first season under Cronin on a wild recovery, winning 11 of their last 14 games to finish with a 19-12 record before the end of the season. stopped by the pandemic.