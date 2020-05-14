TV odds from May 4 to 10: CBS wins every night of the week

The CBS network was the most watched every night last week, the first time it had accomplished this feat in the week ending January 22, 2017. The network finished first in the weekly rankings for the 13th week in a row.

CBS magazine “60 Minutes” was the only prime-time program between May 4 and Sunday to average more than 8 million viewers, with an average of 9.531 million viewers, according to live figures plus same day published Tuesday by Nielsen.

A two-hour edition of CBS ‘reality TV series Survivor was the second of the week, reaching an average of 7.59 million viewers.

CBS also had: the scripted program with the best ratings, a re-broadcast “NCIS” which averaged 7,201 million viewers, fifth for the week; the best 10 pm program, “Bull”, eighth for the week, with an average of 6.875 million; comedy with the most viewers, the 8 pm edition of “The Neighborhood”, 10th for the week averaging 6.746 million.

Each of the three CBS Friday programs has won its time slots, topped by the first of two “Magnum P.I.” episodes that averaged 6.871 million viewers to finish ninth of the week, giving the network its 31st win on Friday in the 33 weeks of the season.

CBS recorded an average of 5.88 million viewers for the week, its 18th win of the season.

NBC was second, with an average of 3.78 million viewers. It aired two of the six most popular shows of the week, Monday’s episode of “The Voice”, which averaged 7.378 million viewers, third for the week, and a replay of “The Voice” on Tuesday, for an average of 7.18 million, sixth for the week.

ABC was third, with an average of 3.54 million viewers. His top-rated show was “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, 15th of the week, with an average of 6.198 million viewers.

Fox was fourth among broadcast networks for the 14th time in the 14 weeks following its Super Bowl LIV television broadcast, with an average of 2.53 million viewers for its 15 hours of prime time programming.

Fox had two of the week’s top seven shows, “The Masked Singer”, fourth for the week with 7.285 million viewers, and procedural drama “9-1-1”, seventh for the week, with an average of 6.995 million viewers.

CBS, ABC and NBC each broadcast 22 hours of prime time programming.

The biggest audience for a cable program was for the seventh episode of the 10-part documentary about Michael Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls, “The Last Dance,” which averaged 5.344 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2, 25th overall.

The eighth episode that followed an average of 4.918 million viewers, second among cable programs and 28th overall.

Fox News Channel was first among the cable networks for the 16th consecutive week, with an average of 3.424 million viewers. Its most-watched prime-time show was the Thursday edition of the political talk show “Hannity”, which averaged 4.763 million viewers, third among cable channels and 30th overall.

MSNBC was the second among cable networks for the ninth time in 12 weeks, with an average of 1.798 million viewers. CNN was third, with an average of 1.478 million.