Tottenham's Dele Alli stolen with a knife point: `` horrible experience ''

LONDON – Tottenham and England footballer Dele Alli said he had “a horrible experience” after a reported theft from his home in north London.

Police confirmed that they were called to a house in Barnet on Wednesday morning after two men entered and stole jewelry, including watches, before fleeing.

According to ESPN FC, a scuffle ensued after two men armed with knives entered the property just after midnight. Local police said a man in his twenties, believed to be an Alli, was hit in the face and sustained minor injuries before the thieves took various items before fleeing.

“Two occupants of the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted,” the metropolitan police said in a statement. “They didn’t need hospital care.”

No arrests have been made.

“Thanks for all the messages,” said Alli on Twitter. “A horrible experience but we’re fine now. Enjoy the support.”

The Premier League season has been suspended for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tottenham urged anyone with information to assist the police after learning that he had been attacked by thieves and ordered to hand over valuables.

“We have offered our support to Dele and those who were isolated with him,” Tottenham said in a statement. “We encourage anyone with information to help the police investigate.”