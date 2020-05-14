This day in sport: Mickey Mantle wins the 500th home run of his career

Striking left in the seventh inning, Mickey Mantle lined up a relief area for Baltimore Stu Miller in the lower right seats of Yankee Stadium on that date in 1967 for his 500th career circuit. Solo shooting made the difference in New York’s 6-5 win over the Orioles.

The explosion made Mantle a member of an exclusive club with five other players who had hit 500 or more home runs.

“When a world series is over, I feel like a load is on my back. That’s what I’m feeling right now, “he said after the game. “I’m glad Stu got out. I think this is the first one I hit against him. “

The punch striker will end his career with 536 home runs, hitting 372 left-handers and 164 right-handers.

If their season had not been postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodgers would have played baseball Thursday against the Phillies in Philadelphia.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1913 – Washington Senators Walter Johnson gives up a heat in the fourth against the St. Louis Browns and ends his streak with 56 scoreless innings. The Senators defeated the Browns 10-5 and Johnson would win 36 games this season, accounting for 40% of the team’s victories.

1919 – Four days after winning the Kentucky Derby, Sir Barton, ridden by Johnny Loftus, crossed the finish line first at the Preakness Stakes in 1:53 flat and four lengths ahead of Eternal at the Pimlico Race Track in Baltimore. Sir Barton wins the Belmont Stakes and is the first winner of the Triple Crown.

1977 – The Montreal Canadiens beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime and sweep four games to win their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship. Jacques Lemaire scores the winner when he shoots the puck in front of goalkeeper Gerry Cheevers. It’s Lemaire’s third winning goal in the series.

1989 – James Worthy scores 12 of 33 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers overcome a 29-point deficit in the first half to beat the Seattle SuperSonics 97-95 and sweep the semifinal of the NBA Western Conference, four zero matches. The Lakers streaked 18-6 in the fourth quarter and took the lead for the first time at 6:14 am.

1993 – Billy Mayfair scores a par-61 under 61, the 11th best 18-hole score in PGA Tour history, in the second round of the Byron Nelson Classic in Irving, Texas. Mayfair’s effort includes a bogey and it traps leader Dan Forsman three times with two laps to go.

1995 – Kelly Robbins has just knocked down three times in the last seven holes to win the LPGA Championship by a blow to defending champion Laura Davies of England at DuPont Country Club in Wilmington, Del. Robbins finishes at 10 under par 274 for his only major title.

2006 – Rafael Nadal, 19, dominates Roger Federer in five sets to successfully defend his title at the Rome Masters and equal the record 53 games with Guillermo Vilas on clay in the Open era. It is also the fourth consecutive victory for the Spaniard over the Swiss star, ranked No. 1 in the world.

2015 – Corey Brewer scores 15 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and Houston clears a 19-point deficit in the second half to stun the Clippers 119-107 at Staples Center, forcing a seventh game in the NBA Western Conference semifinals. James Harden scores 23 points for Houston. Chris Paul and Blake Griffin lead the Clippers with 31 and 28 points, respectively. The Rockets would win game 7 113-100.

2017 – If Woo Kim of South Korea is the youngest player championship winner with a game and nerves well beyond his 21 years. Kim is the only player without a bogey on the course at the TPC Sawgrass stadium in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and finishes with a triple of 69 for a three-stroke victory in the largest golf tournament ever. not major. The youngest previous champion was Adam Scott, who at 23 won in 2005. Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen tied for second.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press