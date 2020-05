Like his co-founder, Page also resigned from his position as daily manager of Alphabet – in his case, CEO – in 2019.

To explain their decision, the couple wrote a joint letter saying: “Today, in 2019, if the business were a person, it would be a young adult of 21 years and it is time to leave the perch … we think it’s time to take on the role of proud parents – offer advice and love, but no daily harassment! “