The amateur astronomer used NASA satellite data to find a new comet

The amateur astronomer has used data from NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) satellite to find a new comet that will appear in late May and early June.

Astronomer Michael Mattiazzo first spotted the comet in April 2020 using data from a SOHO instrument, or SWAN, called Solar Wind Anisotropies, NASA said.

Copied from the comet SWAN, the object has attracted a lot of attention.

“The comet is currently faintly invisible to the naked eye in the southern hemisphere just before sunrise – offering celestial observers a relatively rare glimpse of its comet, which is bright enough to be seen without a telescope.” said NASA in a statement on its website.

The comet will approach Earth on Wednesday at a distance of about 53 million miles, according to the space agency. Its closest approach to the sun, called perihelion, will take place on May 27th. “While it can be very difficult to predict the behavior of comets that make such a close approach to the sun, scientists hope the comet SWAN will remain bright enough to be. as it continues its journey, ”NASA said.

The SOHO satellite is a joint project of NASA and the European Space Agency.

