Tesla to threaten unemployment benefits for factory workers

Tesla told workers at its Fremont, Calif. Factory that they could lose their unemployment benefits if they did not return to work on the assembly line after a seven-week layoff against coronaviruses, according to a report.

“Once you are called back, you will no longer be on vacation, so if you choose not to work, this may have an impact on your unemployment benefits determined by your local government agency – not Tesla,” according to an e- electric car manufacturer’s email. obtained by CNBC. “We fully respect your decision and will support you, without any penalty on our part.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last week that the car plant would reopen following orders from Alameda County to stay closed in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The automaker presented a plan to reopen factories this weekend, publishing a 38-page return-to-work book on Saturday that called for a wide range of precautions to keep plans clean and prevent the coronavirus from spreading among the workers.

“We will continue to get people back to work safely and responsibly,” Tesla wrote.

Tesla factory worker told NBC News that even though she had initially thought that she could return to work when she was comfortable, a supervisor told her on a phone call that a no-show could result in her termination.

Another said that removing his leave status if he didn’t return to the factory was a penalty in itself.

“I don’t think it’s a choice for me. I find my life a little more precious,” said the worker. “Are you asking me to free myself from my house to go and risk my life?” Do you call that freedom?

At the end of last month, Musk castigated officials’ directives to stay at home as “fascists,” saying they “forcibly imprison people at home against all of their constitutional rights.”

“It breaks people’s liberties in a horrible and mistaken way, not why they came to America or built this country,” Musk said when calling Tesla for results. “What is f – k? Excuse me. Outrage. “