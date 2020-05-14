States reopen with wide range of coronavirus rules

In New Jersey, residents can go to the movies, church services and other “vehicle rallies” starting on Wednesday, and roadside retailing will resume in a few days, the governor announced.

In Louisiana, restaurants can open their doors on weekends at a quarter of their previous capacity, with reservations only in New Orleans.

But in northern Virginia, the governor has put in place two weeks of stay rules while other parts of the state reopen. Across the Potomac in Washington, D.C., the mayor maintains the restrictions until June 8 at least.

As the number of deaths in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, an increasingly complicated patchwork of regulations is developing, governing where residents can go and what they can do while the regions lift certain restrictions and impose others.

These measures come at a time when health experts have sounded the alarm over the dangers of reopening before tests and contract tracing are generalized.

“There is a real risk that you could trigger an epidemic that you may not be able to control,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, in testimony to a Senate committee this week. Cities and states, he said, could end up “going backwards” if they relaxed the restrictions too soon, causing more deaths and job losses.

“There is no doubt, even in the best of circumstances, when you step back on mitigation, you will see some cases appear,” Fauci told the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions .

In the United States, more than 83,700 people have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 1.4 million people tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Federal authorities and health experts believe these two figures underestimate the true toll of the virus. Indeed, not all patients are tested, including most asymptomatic people, and not all deaths from the virus have been accurately counted.

According to new projections this week from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, deaths could drop daily to less than 100 in August with increased testing and social distancing efforts. Still, the institute also predicted an additional 60,000 deaths by then, an increase from its previous projection which explains more contact between people in the states that are opening their economies.

The warnings did not stop dozens of states from going ahead with openings. These measures come despite the fact that the vast majority of states have not complied with the White House directives which stipulate that there should be a two-week decrease in coronavirus cases before relaxing the residence rules to the House.

In Florida, one of the first states to cut restrictions, including opening beaches last month, Governor Ron DeSantis took the next step on Monday by inviting sports teams to visit the state again.

“We want to repeat basketball; we would love to have Major League Baseball, and I think the message is that our people are starving to have some of this in their lives. It is an important part of people’s lives, “said the Republican governor.

In Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds, also a Republican, said on Monday that the entire state would begin to return to normal on Friday, with restaurants, gyms and lounges capable of opening with lower capacity and sanitary requirements. increased. Of the 99 state counties, 77 have already resumed operations.

“With everyone working together, we can and must reopen our economy. We can restart in a stable, safe and responsible manner, ”said Reynolds during a briefing. “And we can slow the spread, protect the health of the Iowans and their livelihoods, and protect the health system for the long term.”

In New York, the most affected region in the country, Mayor Bill de Blasio set an optimistic but cautious tone on Monday.

“Let’s make a double effort on the things that work so that we can have more good days, and start to chain them and move towards the first stages of our restart,” said De Blasio.

The Democratic mayor described the daily number of people admitted to hospitals – 78 – as “much better” than it once was, but said: “We have yet to see it decrease.” The number of patients in the intensive care units – 561 – was even higher than what was necessary to reopen activities safely, he said.

De Blasio added that the daily percentage of people who tested positive had dropped from 14% to 13%.

“This is the good news today,” he said.