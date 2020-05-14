Spoiling “Avengers” was “the worst decision of my life”

LeSean McCoy could have used Thanos’ infinite Gauntlet at the same time last year to photograph what has become the most polarizing tweet of 2019.

Appearing Wednesday on “Good Morning Football” the 31-year-old ball carrier said that publishing Iron Man’s fate in “Avengers: Endgame” was “the worst decision in [his] life.”

“I didn’t know people’s reaction, I didn’t know. If I had known, I would never have tweeted this,” said McCoy, who is now a free agent after finishing last season with the chefs from the Super Bowl Chiefs.

After checking out the highly anticipated Marvel movie last spring, McCoy tweeted “RIP” to the beloved character, setting off a storm of reaction from the keyboard warriors.

“I didn’t know people were really passionate about these cartoons,” said McCoy. “I’m sorry. It was terrible.”

The film brought in a box office record of $ 2.8 billion.

Before the film’s release, directors Joe and Anthony Russo wrote a letter to the fans with a single message: “#DontSpoilTheEndgame”.

Oops.