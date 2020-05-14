Santa Anita obtains permission to resume live horse racing on Friday

On Wednesday, Santa Anita was authorized to resume live horse racing on Friday. The track has been closed to live racing since March 27, when the Los Angeles Department of Public Health closed the track for racing, but allowed morning training.

The rest of the meeting, which will end on June 21, will likely be without spectators and without anyone but with essential staff. The track has established protocols where the jockeys will receive daily health checks and will be housed on the track property. Coaches and backstretch workers will also receive daily temperature checks. About 750 workers live on the rear section of the runway.

Almost all employees will be required to wear face masks. The jockeys, when they ride horses, are generally within the limits of social distances during the races and certainly during all the activities before and after the race. The winners’ circle will also be closed during this period.

Owners and other non-essential persons will be excluded from the track. In addition, the grooms on the track will take control of the horses as race time approaches in order to reduce the number of people in the process. Normally, each horse is controlled by grooms for each individual trainer.

“We are very appreciative of the open and ongoing communication with the health department and the office of supervisor Kathryn Barger,” said Aidan Butler, executive director of the California race for the Stronach group, in a statement.

Golden Gate Fields, belonging to the Stronach group, was authorized to resume the race Thursday by order of the public health department of Alameda county. Los Alamitos, in Orange County, was allowed to continue running without spectators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Butler told The Times that the track would likely only run three days a week, with the exception of Memorial Day weekend, where it would be added Monday, for the remainder of the meeting.

In preparation for the race, the track attracted registrations on Tuesday. There are 94 horses eligible to race with the nine Friday race card. No race has fewer than nine horses. Before the stop, it was not uncommon to see five or six horses in a race.