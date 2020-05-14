Robots patrol tourist destinations to ensure social distance

The robots are set up to guard tourist destinations by monitoring humans to comply with social exclusion rules in accordance with the Brussels plan for future holidays.

Yesterday, the EU Commission announced a plan to travel up and run across the continent, radically overhauling the summer holidays.

Under it, artificial intelligence can be used to manage crowds, disinfect public spaces, and maintain intelligent reservation systems.

CFO Paolo Gentiloni vows: “Our message is that we will have a tourist season this summer, even if it happens with security measures and restrictions.”

But leaving is less comfortable at airports with benches and tables removed, and catering will be scrapped in the near future.

Passengers are asked to wear face masks and their movement on board, such as going to the toilet, is restricted.

Baggage could also be restricted, and people are encouraged to arrive much earlier on flights so that airports are not crowded.

Online check-in and e-tickets will be given priority, and the possibility of retrieving luggage will be staggered to maintain social distance.

Hotels should be advised to increase online booking of slots in facilities such as swimming pools and gyms to avoid congestion.

‘Tourism is not risk free’

Social distance is also brought out to the beaches and popular attractions to keep people at least 5 to 6.5 meters apart.

Travelers are encouraged to download contact tracking applications designed to work across Europe.

And hotels are asked to take people’s addresses and phone numbers so they can be reached if an outbreak is detected.

Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said: “We know how much European citizens look forward to summer and travel.

“Their huge sacrifices in recent months make a cautious and gradual reopening possible – so far.

“But cleansing and tourism are not risk-free as long as the virus spreads among us.

“We need to maintain vigilance, physical distance and strict health precautions throughout the tourism and transport ecosystem to prevent further outbreaks as much as possible.”

The guidelines are voluntary and Member States have the final say on when and how to remove restrictions and resume travel.

Under them, countries and regions with low infection rates and a large amount of extra hospital capacity would open up first.