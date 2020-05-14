Rehabilitation of Mike Pouncey at the center of the new Chargers line

After rebuilding the right side of their offensive line, the Chargers received a boost in the middle when center Mike Pouncey was medically authorized to resume his career.

The nine-year veteran was limited to five starts in 2019 due to a neck injury that had to be operated on in October.

“I expect to be fully engaged when the time comes for us to return to football …” said Pouncey. “Whenever you come back from an operation, there will always be steps. But I will be ready to go when the time comes.”

Although Pouncey had repeatedly expressed his desire to continue playing, there had been uncertainty about the future of the quadruple Pro Bowler.

General manager Tom Telesco and coach Anthony Lynn recently said they expect Pouncey to return. But they left Pouncey to share official information, which he did on Wednesday with a video call to reporters.

“I have returned from surgery before, and I understand that with any surgery … there is going to be a mental block,” he said. “But it has never been a problem for me before. I don’t think it will be this time.”

While facing the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pouncey trained near his home in South Florida with his twin brother Maurkice, a twice-center All-Pro center for Pittsburgh.

He said they had access to a private gym and that they could sometimes work on nearby land. Pouncey, 30, said he trained as “normal”, although he said he was still “in the rehabilitation phase.”

He also said he would have no problem if, given the impact of the coronavirus, the Chargers were forced to train or play elsewhere this season.

Chargers center Mike Pouncey will choose another quarter this season. (Mark Brown / Getty Images)

With restrictions varying from community to community and state to state, there has been speculation that the three NFL teams in California may need to be relocated temporarily.

“We are all facing change throughout this difficult time,” said Pouncey. “I think it is something that everyone has to adapt to, not just us as footballers.

“We are all professionals … So if we have to go to another state or city to be able to go back to work and help feed our families, I’m sure most of the guys will be for that.” “

This is an important offseason for the Chargers along their attacking front. They traded left forward Russell Okung for right guard Trai Turner and signed free agent right striker Bryan Bulaga.

On the left side of the line, Dan Feeney is the incumbent incumbent on guard, with returnees Sam Tevi and Trey Pipkins among the candidates to start tackling.

Lynn also hired a new offensive line coach, James Campen, who spent last season with Cleveland after 15 years with Green Bay, where he worked with Bulaga.

Campen, 55, said he had to meet Lynn for about 15 minutes during his initial interview, but that the session ended up lasting closer to two hours.

“I kept saying to myself, ‘Hire me here’ because the dynamics were very attractive to me,” he said on Wednesday, noting how much he liked talent on the roster and the composition of the staff. offensive coaches.

The Chargers are reworking their line because the group experienced consistency issues last season, a factor that Lynn says contributed to Philip Rivers’ 20 interceptions.

Rivers is now with Indianapolis after signing as a free agent after 14 years as a starting quarterback for the Chargers.

“I guess I feel like every Philip Rivers fan is feeling, you know, it sucks to see him play for another football team,” said Pouncey. “I guess we’ve all admired his whole career, the player he has always been, the person he is.”

The Chargers plan to open the season with veteran Tyrod Taylor as a starter, with Justin Herbert the number 6 pick in April, being touted as their next long-term potential solution to the job.

“I really believe in Tyrod,” said Pouncey. “He’s a proven guy in this league. He’s a baller. “