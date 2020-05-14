Rangers in the 70s feat. Rod Gilbert, Pete Stemkowski

This is another dynamic duo of guests this week on the podcast “Up In The Blue Seats” with Ron Duguay. Ron opens the show by talking about the two plans for a potential NHL comeback and what it means for the Blueshirts.

Ranger legend Rod Gilbert then joins Ron and NY Post Rangers defeated writer Larry Brooks. Gilbert talks about memories of his playing days in New York in the 60s and 70s and his NHL trip. The Hall of Fame also talks about his former teammate Brad Park and why his number should be removed from the rafters of Madison Square Garden. He explains why Ranger fans are like his family and also talks about his playing style and how it would translate into today’s game.

Pete Stemkowski, a teammate of the Gilbert Rangers in the 1970s, then joined the show. The voice of Rangers radio returns to the start of his career with the Maple Leafs, the Red Wings and the trade that sent him to New York. Stemkowski shares his memories of being with Gordie Howe. He also talks about his time in New York, his teammates, the number of Park’s who could retire and what made these Ranger teams great. Stemkowski discusses winning a Stanley Cup title with the Maple Leafs and why it was so special. He also talks about Glen Sather, the teammate, and his thoughts on the current Ranger team.

