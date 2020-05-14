Quarantine Books: Your Must-Have Reading List From the End of the World

When the seas of life become rough, some readers seek to escape, while others dive directly. So it was during the pandemic, when many book lovers turned to apocalyptic fiction.

A classic of the modern genre is “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel, which tells the story of a nomadic group of artists in the years after a flu destroyed civilization. “I would not recommend reading” Station Eleven “in the middle of a pandemic,” Mandel told the L.A. Times in an interview.

Yet many people do just that: the book sells out quickly as Mandel’s new novel on the financial disaster, “The Glass Hotel”, sets in. Los Angeles Times bestsellers list. Mandel joined the L.A. Times Book Club on May 19 for a virtual discussion of these two strangely timely novels.

Before Mandel appeared, we asked him and a few other writers to help us make a playlist from around the world.

“A Song for Leibowitz” by Walter M. Miller Jr.

Mandel called the 1961 Hugo prize winner “an interesting and somewhat haunting story. It was the first post-apocalyptic book I read, and reading it made me think for the first time of what a post-apocalyptic world might look like. “

Ray Bradbury “Fahrenheit 451”

Susan Orlean, author of “The Library Book”, suggested the classic dystopian novel, which played a role in his best-selling best-seller about the 1986 fire that shut down the Los Angeles Central Library for seven years. Orlean also mentioned “A song for Leibowitz”.

“Fiskadoro” by Denis Johnson

TC Boyle, author of the next “Talk to Me”, called Fiskadoro, “a dream of poetic fever unfolding in the Florida Keys a generation after a nuclear war destroyed most of civilization and rendered vast territories uninhabitable. The novel opens the reader to what culture is, what it means to his community and how it draws on traditions from the past to create justification for the present.

“The Last Man” by Mary Shelley

Marlon James, winner of the 2020 Ray Bradbury Times L.A. Prize, described the later work of the author of “Frankenstein” as “the original speculative novel.” Pretty funny, it was a scourge – I was like, Fucking girl. The original dystopian novel was right!He also mentioned “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood.

“A wickedness of ghosts” by Rivers Salomon

“The vivid, unusual and moving characters make it a spicy and often enjoyable read despite the sharp gloom of the frame,” said Malka Older, author of “Infomocracy”, about Solomon’s first science fiction novel. “It is structurally and thematically daring and manages to include a little hope while addressing a devastating criticism of racism and fascism.”

“The city with four doors” by Doris Lessing

“Lessing’s writing is so perfect and full of beautiful details that his apocalypse feels inextricably linked to the rest of his story,” said Charlie Jane Anders, author of “The City in the Middle of the Night.” “I feel like people don’t read Lessing as much as they did maybe 20 years ago, and that makes me incredibly sad – of all the enlightened writers of the 20th century, she is the one whose work is most relevant and timeless in 2020. ” Anders also recommended “Cat’s Cradle” by Kurt Vonnegut, “The Fifth Season” by N. K. Jemisin and José Saramago by “Blindness”.

“The Apocalypse Triptych” series

Wil Wheaton, actor and author of “Just a Geek”, suggested this anthology of three books edited by John Joseph Adams and Hugh Howey. The collection “tells stories from three distinct periods of the apocalypse: the end is near, the end is now and the end has come. … Although there are fantastic standalone stories in each volume, for a reader who wants to go around, there are some extremely rewarding stories. Stars include Charlie Jane Anders, Scott Sigler and Seanan McGuire. “

“The Road” by Cormac McCarthy

Aimee Liu, author of the new novel “Glorious Boy”, quoted “the flawless humanity of the Pulitzer Prize narrative in the face of horror and uncertainty, all amplified by McCarthy’s refusal to name the precise cause, the date or nature of the Earth’s collapse. “Liu also mentioned Jim Shepard’s” Book of Arons “.

“Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel

“I’m a Shakespeare buff, and I thought it was terribly inventive,” said Jess Walter, author of “Beautiful Ruins” and the upcoming “Cold Millions”. “I admired her skillful writing touch and the way she went back and forth over time.” Walter also mentioned “Oryx and Crake” by Margaret Atwood and “Cat’s Cradle” by Kurt Vonnegut.

“Blindness” by José Saramago

Another fan of Saramago’s story of an epidemic of blindness running through an unidentified city is Alex Espinoza, author of “Cruising”. “The novel focuses on a group of foreigners who are among the first to be infected and are quarantined in a dirty and overcrowded asylum where they have to regroup to survive. … A terrifying and timely story. “

