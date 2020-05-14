North Korea mysteriously locks up large border city

North Korea has mysteriously locked a large border town, which is believed to have been linked to the coronavirus – or an event planned for the despot Kim Jong Un.

The Hermit Kingdom – one of the few nations on Earth claiming to be coronavirus-free – banned earlier this month in Rason, a city of 20,000 residents that is a major hub of trade with Russia and China, sources say told Radio Free Asia on Tuesday.

The notoriously secret nation has refused to tell its citizens why the city was suddenly locked, said RFA.

Many fear that this could be a sign of a coronavirus epidemic, the border with China also closing the city of Jilin and Shulan near their common border after a recent outbreak of cases.

However, a source told RFA: “Even when the coronavirus was at its worst in China, access [to Rason] was not fully controlled. “

Others believe it could just be a security check for a visiting elite – potentially even plans for dictator Kim Jong Un to appear in public again to put an end to persistent rumors about his well-being.

“Some residents say they could plan a number one event [there]Said the source, referring to the events the leader attended.

“There is not yet a clear reason, however. The authorities have closed the entrance to the city but have not explained in detail how long the city will be closed. This causes even more inconvenience,” added source.

“Some traders are trying to enter the city through an unofficial passage [by scaling a barbed-wire fence], but if caught, they will be severely punished, “the source told RFA. “We are waiting for the lifting of the lock as soon as possible.”

The U.S. military has said it suspects there are cases in North Korea, and Kim’s regime has accepted aid from other countries to help fight the virus.

All the countries around him – South Korea, Russia and China, the country of origin of the contagion – have all been badly affected by the pandemic.

With post wires