Nature blossoms in Venice as coronavirus pandemic keeps tourists away

Venice, Italy – Venice suffered during the Coronavirus pandemic without its usual influx of tourists. But he benefited from an unexpected advantage: nature is flourishing.

Chris Livesay of CBS News reports that, perhaps more than any other city, Venice has gone from one extreme to the other under lockdown. The Rialto Bridge, the Grand Canal and even Saint Mark’s Square were deserted while people from around the world stayed at home and Italy fought against its COVID-19 epidemic.

Environmentalist Marco Sigovini says the streets and canals that are usually flooded with tourists are so quiet that nature has settled in to fill the void. There are almost no boats to stir up cloudy sediments and scare marine life, so jellyfish and schools of fish swim in the iconic canals.

The European Space Agency has captured satellite images – taken one year apart in April – which shows the spectacular reduction in maritime traffic:

ESA



Cruise ships are also very absent. Last year, more than 600 crossed it. With their titanic size, environmental scientist Jane Da Mosto said that ships splashed corrosive wakes on the fragile foundations of the port of Venice. Sometimes the damage can be much faster: last year, four people were injured when a cruise liner hit a Venetian dock.

But today Da Mosto says “it looks more like a lake”.

“I just imagine that all the buildings in Venice sing with each other,” she said. “They must be so relieved not to be criticized.”

Without the inflated exhaust from ships, his team also measured a marked improvement in air quality.

But it is not without cost. Empty streets and empty canals also mean empty pockets. Without tourists, COVID-19 left the local economy breathless.

A fishmonger said he would go bankrupt by selling only to the Venetians. There are only 50,000, compared to 30 million tourists who generally come each year.

“We do not die from coronavirus,” said Mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro during a demonstration. “We are starving.”

Finding a delicate balance between ecology and economy will determine the future of Venice. For now, there seems to be a tension between public health and public wealth in the city – and around the world.

Italy partially relaxed the foreclosure measures last week, to see a sharp increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the most affected region of the country, reports the Associated Press. The country has seen more than 220,000 confirmed cases and more than 30,000 people have died in Italy due to the virus, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University.