MLS to fill void for young footballers with youth development platform

When American football unplugged its National Development Academy last month, Major League Soccer announced within hours that it would fill the void among youth. On Wednesday, the league revealed how it would do it, bringing together 65 teams under its current club academy umbrella to create the MLS Youth Development Platform.

The program will be made up of academic teams from 30 MLS teams – the current 26 clubs and four expansion franchises – 60 unaffiliated youth clubs and five USL championship clubs. The resulting league will include 95 teams and 8,000 players in the United States and Canada who will compete year-round in five age groups, from under 13 to under 19. MLS said the new program will also offer player identification initiatives and coach education programs.

A dozen of the teams involved are located in southern California, perhaps the most fertile area for youth football in the United States.

“For us as a country to have one of the best leagues in the world in MLS, we need to develop our own young players more effectively,” said Western College coach Radames Lafaurie, Pasadena-based LA Surf Soccer program director. Club said in a statement. “We are delighted to be a founding member and partner in this project to ensure that we do exactly that: to have the best players and the best coaches working together towards a professional path.”

The goal of the US Soccer Development Academy was to develop world class players by channeling elite youth through the same difficult system in which they would play against each other year after year . By the time of its dissolution on April 15, the DA had grown to include more than 200 teams of boys and girls.

Women’s teams will not be included in the new MLS program.

MLS began its club academy program in 2007, the same year at DA, with its teams competing in the American football program. MLS, which has produced more than 250 players from national and professional teams in its academic system, said it invested more than $ 70 million in youth development last season.

Additional teams will be allowed to apply for places in the new program this summer, said MLS.

Southern California clubs are invited to be “founding members” of the new MLS program: Albion SC, Chula Vista FC, City SC, LAFC (MLS), LA Galaxy (MLS), LA United Futbol Academy, LA Surf SC, Murrieta Surf SC, Nomades, Santa Barbara SC, Total Futbol Academy, Ventura County Fusion.