Microsoft describes reopening the “hybrid” when the locking of the coronavirus becomes easier

Microsoft is preparing to gradually open more than a dozen offices around the world – but its outlook for the United States remains bleak, The Post has learned.

In a memorandum to employees dated on Tuesday detailing its return to work plans, Microsoft lists 16 countries, including Austria, Denmark, Vietnam, South Korea, Switzerland and New Zealand, where it plans to restart in the coming weeks.

The United States, which suffered more than 80,000 deaths, was not on the list. “U.S. data is particularly disappointing because we only see a handful of states whose situation has improved,” said a memo to staff, a copy of which was received by the Post.

A few U.S. states showing improvement are Arkansas, Delaware, New Jersey and New York, the memorandum said. The home of Microsoft’s headquarters, Washington State, one of the country’s earliest coronary hot spots, “seems to be getting worse,” said a memorandum that was not signed.

In a memo, Microsoft outlined five steps to reopen offices that require “essential” employees to return before their colleagues, many of whom may consider telecommuting in the fall.

“Our process of returning to the scene is gradual – more like turning a selector than turning a switch,” Microsoft said in a note. “While the dial is slowly starting to move forward for us in certain areas as we open up some construction sites, we can also play backwards.”

Social distancing is key, the reminder stated, and whatever the situation changes, a return to work can be restored to memory.

“Nothing is in the rock – if the data starts to show adverse effects in the area or if government regulations change, we will adjust accordingly,” the company said. “The data show progress all over the world, but the situation is fragile, as the peaks in certain places show,” it said, referring to South Korea.

Microsoft has begun reopening offices in China, but working from home is either mandatory or “strongly encouraged” in most of its construction sites, the note said.

Microsoft confirmed to The Post that on Monday it outlined its current reopening strategy for the global workforce, adding that most employees will have the opportunity to work from home during October.

“This approach allows some employees to continue working from their homes, while others voluntarily return to the Microsoft workplace in stages,” a Microsoft spokesman told The Post in a statement.

Microsoft is one of several large technology companies whose staff have worked remotely as the coronavirus continues to spread. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said the company’s employees can work permanently from home if their jobs allow it, while Facebook allows staff to stay home until the end of the year.

Microsoft staff returning to the offices must prove by “application-based screening” that they must follow social distance guidelines, have no symptoms, and have not been in contact with someone with a coronavirus in the past 14 days, the memo says.

According to the company, staff are also provided with a welcome pack of supplies such as facials and hand cleaners.

“We all have an important role to play in ensuring that our workplace is safe for everyone, which also includes self-monitoring of COVID-19 symptoms,” the note states.