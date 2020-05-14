Lenders Want Neiman Marcus CEO Can Be Retained After Bankruptcy Plan

Neiman Marcus chief executive Geoffroy van Raemdonck faces a mutiny from a group of lenders unhappy with his plans to revive the business through bankruptcy, The Post learned.

Lenders – looking to replace Raemdonck a week after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy – say he lacks the skills to navigate a Dallas-based retailer through his coronavirus problems, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

The surge, which comes a day after hedge fund Mudrick Capital Management called on Neiman to partner with Saks Fifth Avenue, has even resulted in a list of replacement candidates, including Raemdonck’s predecessor and longtime CEO Neiman, Karen Katz, said the source.

Other candidates on the acting CEO list include former Neiman president Jim Gold, former Saks Fifth Avenue CEO Stephen Sadove, and Chris Sim, current chief operating officer. from Neiman, the source said.

Neiman’s hedge fund and lender, Mudrick Capital, urged Neiman’s independent directors to consider a sale to Saks’ parent company Hudson’s Bay on Tuesday, according to a copy of Mudrick’s letter obtained by The Post.

Hudson’s Bay explored a takeover of Neiman as recently as 2017, but Raemdonck told Reuters, who said in the letter for the first time, that a deal with Saks was not in the lead. of priority list of the company.

Lenders are also unhappy with Raemdonck because of its perceived links to a controversial 2018 deal to protect the company’s gem – the online shopping unit Mytheresa, valued at around $ 1 billion – from bankruptcy, said the source.

The transaction, which limits what debtors can get in the event of Neiman’s bankruptcy, has already been the subject of several shareholder lawsuits. Neiman has denied any wrongdoing.

Raemdonck, a Frenchman from Ralph Lauren, was handpicked by the private equity firm Ares Management, which bought Neiman Marcus in 2013 as part of a leveraged buyout that forced the company a debt of $ 5 billion. Ares “has been charged with robbing Neiman Marcus of the Mytheresa business,” said Adam Stein-Sapir, expert in distress.

Lenders are also concerned that the luxury retailer has said it will spend $ 370 million by the end of July. One of the reasons for the high liquidity rate is that Neiman Marcus agreed to continue paying the rent during the pandemic, unlike the peers who chose to skip the rent amidst state-ordered blockages.

A second source close to Neiman Marcus, who did not want to be identified, said there was also “a lot of grumbling from current and recently departed executives” about Raemdonck. “He didn’t seem to be on their radar screen for a big job.”

“He seems to be more of a merchant with an eye and a fashion,” said retail consultant Craig Johnson, “rather than someone who will run the trains on time.”

Neiman Marcus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.