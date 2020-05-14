Jersey City policeman wins $ 2 million in Survivor star season 40

Tony Vlachos, 46, beat five challengers – including two from New Jersey, Michele Fitzgerald, 29, of Freehold and Natalie Anderson, 34, of Edgewater – in Wednesday’s episode of Survivor: Winners at War. Twitter

A Jersey City policeman won the 40th season of Survivor – and reportedly won the biggest prize in the history of reality TV.

Tony Vlachos, 46, beat five challengers – including two others from New Jersey: Michele Fitzgerald, 29, of Freehold and Natalie Anderson, 34, of Edgewater – in Wednesday’s episode of Survivor: Winners at War.

Vlachos won $ 2 million and became only the second double winner of the show, according to at Entertainment Tonight.

“It opened my eyes to see how [important] financial security is. Everything can happen. Right now, we are going through people who are losing their jobs, ”Tony told ET. “The first million I won SurvivorI have invested in a lot of properties … the best thing to do is to pay off these mortgages and be safe. “

Vlachos is a fan favorite villain of Survivor: Cagayan. He became infamous for using all means to reach the top by betraying all of his alliances.

Fitzgerald, a Freehold travel consultant and winner of Kaôh Rōng, has managed to form the greatest number of alliances during the season and has gained a considerable advantage over all other players.

Originally from Edgewater, Anderson faced his twin sister Nadiya. While Nadiya was one of the first people to be eliminated from the series, Natalie managed to adapt to the ever-changing alliances and ultimately win.

Looking ahead to the final, which broadcast Wednesday, there was a lot of excitement that three of the final candidates were all from the same state.

The official New Jersey Twitter account itself tweeted “BIG STATE ENERGY” with a photo of each candidate.