Inside the new TV show ‘Snowpiercer’ by Bong Joon-ho

Korean director Bong Joon-ho became the darling of Hollywood when his film “Parasite” swept the Oscars this year. Now one of his first works is on the small screen as a TV show.

The dystopian drama “Snowpiercer”, the premiere of which is at 9 p.m. Sunday on TNT, is based on the film of the same name by Joon-ho in 2013, with Chris Evans.

“It was pretty good [to watch Joon-ho’s star rise during awards season]”Says” The Americans “actress Alison Wright, 43, co-star of the” Snowpiercer “series. “Everyone was very excited about it. “Parasite” was a great success. “

The show “Snowpiercer”, which also co-stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, takes place in the near future where the Earth is mostly frozen. The surviving members of humanity live in a giant train made up of 1,001 cars, which are very much separated by class – the wealthy and the elite are at the front of the train while the poor are at the rear, which is called the “tail”. “

In order to give the appearance of the long train, the show, which was shot in Vancouver, often linked the different sets.

“They built many of these cars,” says Wright. “Many of them were in separate segments, but there were parts that were connected several cars at the same time so that we could sometimes run lengthwise. So there were parts of the set that were really, really long – like five or six train cars at a time. It’s a very exciting story with so many different slices of humanity that are now all stuck in this moving piece of metal. The idea that they all had to survive together in such close quarters, coming from so many different backgrounds, was super interesting. “

The film (on Netflix) follows Curtis (Chris Evans) as he leads a bloody revolution from the back of the train to the front. The show has a longer story – so although the tail resident Andre Layton (Diggs) has revolutionary aspirations, he must first help the train’s host team solve a murder.

Wright’s character, Ruth, co-manages hospitality with Melanie (Connelly). They work for the mysterious Mr. Wilford, whose company owns the train.

“Mélanie is the perfect face for cool, calm and collected hospitality,” says Wright. “And then Ruth is like the shadow of hospitality. She is very easily agitated, very nervous and insecure, and believes very much in Mr. Wilford. She is one of his fanatics and absolutely convinced that he is our savior and wants to make his offer completely. She thinks it’s the bee’s knees. “

For Wright, who is a New Yorker of British origin (living in Harlem), working with Connelly was a childhood dream come true.

“‘ Labyrinth ’was one of my favorite movies of all time, so it was always David Bowie’s soundtrack going on in my head every time I saw it. And I would just try to play cool. “

Even if the frozen futuristic wasteland of “Snowpiercer” is new, the themes of class war and survival policy will be familiar to viewers of “Parasite”.

“This is a great opportunity in history to see how we treat each other and how we treat people who we think should be in a certain box,” says Wright. “When you dehumanize people like that and put them in a certain category, you stop seeing them as people and they are just numbers … like the people in the queue, or in the different classes of the train .. . It can be dangerous . “

Although Joon-ho was an executive producer on the series, he was a distant presence.

“Unfortunately, he was very detached,” says Wright, who defines himself as a “big fan” of the filmmaker. “[We had] no interaction whatsoever. I have never met him. I hope one day!”