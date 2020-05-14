Harry Dunn’s mother says mercy is possible if Sacoolas surrenders

The mother of a teenage British motorcyclist who was allegedly killed by the wife of an American diplomat said on Wednesday that she did not want “revenge” – and could even ask for pardon if Anne Sacoolas returns to the UK to face to prosecution for the accident.

“My grief can never be completely allayed, but I certainly don’t want to take revenge”, Charlotte Charles wrote in a Washington Post editorial.

“I just want [Sacoolas] do what any of us would be forced to do in a similar situation: face what we have done and receive justice according to law. Then I can cry fully. “

Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to the United States after allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road and crashing his Volvo against 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn in Northamptonshire, England on August 27.

In December, she was charged in absentia with causing dangerous driving death, but U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied an extradition request from 42-year-old Sacoolas, who was identified in British reports as a former CIA spy married to an American intelligence officer.

British reports on Monday revealed that Interpol had issued a “red notice” calling for the arrest of Sacoolas if she was traveling outside the United States.

In his editorial, Charles stated that the charge against Sacoolas was punishable by up to 14 years in prison which is “rarely imposed, and only in cases of gross negligence leading to death, such as speeding or driving. texting while driving. “

“If the court found that Harry’s death was an accident (which was surely the case), and since Anne has three dependent children, she could be given a non-custodial sentence if the father of Harry and I were ready to forgive him and ask for mercy, ”wrote Charles.

“Months ago, our lawyer told his lawyer that we were ready to do just that … Harry’s father and I are still ready, even after all this time, to treat Anne as part of our group of victims.”

Charles noted that Sacoolas “witnessed something horrible that night, and that she must be suffering herself.” “I believe she has a conscience and knows that she made a mistake while fleeing, but is now under great pressure from the United States government – the intelligence community, the State Department and others – because others problems are at stake, ”she wrote.

“I pray that Anne will have the courage to decide for herself to return to Britain and sit with me in a court that will do justice – and justice includes mercy – for my Harry.”

She added, “I don’t want her to remain an international outlaw. We might even be able to build a relationship out of this tragedy, in my need and in his. “