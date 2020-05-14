Grocery prices surged in April for the largest monthly increase since 1974

It’s really a sellers market.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics recently confirmed that prices for groceries across the country increased 2.6% in April, the largest month-over-month increase in this particular index since February 1974.

Office Consumer Price Index summary, published Tuesday, said the price increases were “widespread” in the top six grocery groups on the “food at home” index, each jumping “by at least 1.5%” from March.

More specifically, the price index for fruits and vegetables rose 1.5%, as did the prices for dairy products and “related products”. Soft drinks also increased 2.9%, as did cereals and baked goods, the latest increase being the “largest monthly increase in this index”. But it was the meat group – meats, poultry, fish and eggs – that experienced the largest price increase in April, increasing 4.3%. The egg index alone rose 16.1%, according to the bureau’s summary.

Overall, the “home food” index (ie food purchased primarily from grocery stores) increased 4.1% in the past 12 months.

Unlike the rise in the food index (and some sectors of the energy index), overall average costs for all consumer goods and services decreased 0.8% in April compared with March, largely due to a sharp drop (a 20.6% drop) in the gasoline index, but also in prices for clothing, auto insurance, airline tickets and accommodation in hotel / motel.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted, however, that data collection methods were slightly hampered by the current coronavirus health crisis, as “personal visit data collection” had been suspended since March 16. Rather, this information was collected online or by phone.

Tuesday’s consumer price index summary comes after meat industry analysts and analysts predicted an increase in meat prices at the supermarket, with some forecasting continued peaks in May. In April, the United States Department of Agriculture also reported that egg prices, on average, had tripled since early March due to shortages and demand.