Giant and invasive lizards, up to 4 feet long, spotted in Georgia

Just as Americans got used to the idea of “murder of hornets” Officials in the United States are warning that an invasive lizard up to 4 feet long has established itself in two counties in Georgia.

Argentine black and white tegus, not native to the United States, was first spotted in Florida – but now officials believe that lizards have established themselves in Toombs and Tattnall counties in Georgia, John Jensen of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Conservation Section said in a Youtube video.

Jensen explained that wildlife officials are working to remove the lizards because they could have a negative impact on native species. “They eat almost anything they want, plant and animal matter. And one of their favorite foods is the eggs of ground-nesting animals, such as the gopher turtles, our protected reptile,” a- he declared. Tegus also eats eggs from birds such as turkey and quail, said Jensen, and could potentially take over the homes of burrowing animals, such as gopher turtles.

The invasive species has infiltrated the United States as escaped or released pets. These are “voracious predators that have been found consuming a variety of native wildlife in long-established Florida populations,” according to the Orianne Society. Orianne company



Jensen encouraged residents to report everything tegu’s observations, to help officials track and delete them. “If you are able to ship the animal safely and humanely, we encourage this and we also want this information,” said Jensen.

Lizards are usually black and white and can be up to four and a half feet long, which makes many baby alligators believe, said Jensen. He also stated that anyone who has kept a tegu as a pet and no longer wants it to hand it over to an adoption group of reptiles. “Releasing it back to the wild is the worst thing we can do, it will affect our native species and we cannot have that,” he said.

The Orianne Society, which is dedicated to the conservation of reptiles and amphibians, also warned against invasive lizards. “Established from escaped or released pets, these large lizards are voracious predators that have been found consuming a variety of native wildlife in long-established Florida populations,” Orianne Society wrote on Facebook.

After appearing in Georgia for three years, the company said it believed tegus could survive the cold winters of the state, which means that their population has the potential to spread quickly. “It is essential to eliminate invasive species early in the invasion process to have the best chance of success,” said the company. “All sightings must be reported immediately to the Georgia DNR.”

The tegus is not the only invasive species of recent concern. So-called “hornets of murder” have made their way to the United States for the first time, according to researchers. The giant Asian hornet, Vespa mandarinia, is known to kill up to 50 people a year in Japan, according to The New York Timesand has the potential to devastate American bee populations, which have already decreased.

Two of the wasps – the world largest species of hornet – were discovered at the end of last year in Washington State, and scientists have since tried to follow the invasive insects to eradicate them.